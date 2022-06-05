ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Talon Cyber Security Announces Integration with CrowdStrike to Extend Endpoint Protection to Unmanaged Devices

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Joint Customers Benefit from Enhanced Protection for Devices Used by Employees, Contractors and Other Third Parties. Talon Cyber Security, provider of the first secure enterprise browser, announced a key integration with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. Talon is integrating CrowdStrike’s Falcon X with...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in FinTech: Marqeta, Western Union Team for Digital Banking, Cards; Prove Steps up Fight for APP Fraud; Thought Machine Offering Cloud-Native Cards

In today’s FinTech news, Marqeta and Mastercard are working together to offer digital banking in Europe with funds paid to cards. Plus, the digital identification firm Prove Identity is stepping up the battle to help slay authorized push payment (APP) fraud. Card issuing platform Marqeta is integrating with Western...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Computer Security#Crowdstrike#Taloncyber#Falcon X
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bud raises $80M more to expand its AI-based open banking platform, used to power lending tools and more

Ed Maslaveckas, the CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch the investment, a Series B, will be used both for R&D — specifically to further build out its artificial intelligence-based tools — and for international expansion. The company today’s tech appears to be based around natural language (that language being English). It is live in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand and it plans to expand to two more countries this year. It won’t say which ones but it has a lot of multinational investors, including some out of another English-speaking market, the United States.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Calix Launches New India Development Center in Bengaluru

To continue driving the innovation behind its industry-leading platforms and solutions, Calix announced the grand opening of the Calix India Development Center (CIDC) in Bengaluru, India. The 21,000-square-foot facility will expand research and development (R&D), Commercial Operations, and Marketing to support the next phase of hypergrowth for Calix. Calix chose...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B: Barclaycard, Liberis Team on Revenue-Based SMB Financing; Accenture’s Acquisition of Advocate Enhances Business Management Tools

Today in B2B payments, Phixius and Aliaswire partner on account verification for small-volume users of automating clearinghouses, and accounts payable automation has streamlined the supply chain for many companies. Plus, Onfleet raises $23 million in Series B fundraising round, Payrailz and Q2 partner on P2P payments for banks and credit unions, and CSI is set to launch a working capital solution.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

Best data loss prevention service in 2022

The best data loss prevention (DLP) services provide an easy way to protect your business against data loss. The immediate line of defense is to ensure that business data is securely stored in the first place. The next is to ensure that only the correct individuals or usergroups have the right permissions for the right data.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Proper raises $4.3M seed round to help other fintechs wrangle data

Fintech startups have absolutely proliferated in the past few years, but it’s still a highly fragmented space — which is where “fintech for fintech” companies come in. Companies in fintech often have complex tech stacks, relying on data from various sources and service providers to underpin their core businesses.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

A Helpful Guide to Enterprise Mobile App Development

With the rapid growth of mobile users, each industry can benefit from enterprise mobile app development. The tailor-built applications can significantly improve customer experience, attract more consumers, and improve the entire business workflow. In this article, you will learn about the signs proving your organization needs a corporate mobile app. You will also read about the key development stages and challenges addressed both by clients and developers within this process. Ultimately, find below a list of many advantages you can get with a business mobile application.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Chinese hackers can breach routers and steal passwords, FBI and NSA warns

China is sponsoring cyber attacks targeting major telecommunication and network service providers in the United States, federal agencies claim.A new report from the NSA, CISA, and the FBI has claimed that public and private sector organisations are being exploited via routers and Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices.Hackers are using vulnerabilities that are already well known in software but have not yet been fixed, rather than using an unknown exploit.“Over the last few years, a series of high-severity vulnerabilities for network devices provided cyber actors with the ability to regularly exploit and gain access to vulnerable infrastructure devices”, the report states.“In addition,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Next Web

What Hugging Face and Microsoft’s collaboration means for applied AI

This article is part of our series that explores the business of artificial intelligence. Last week, Hugging Face announced a new product in collaboration with Microsoft called Hugging Face Endpoints on Azure, which allows users to set up and run thousands of machine learning models on Microsoft’s cloud platform.
SOFTWARE
coinquora.com

Open Banking Can Be a Game-Changer for UAE’s Crypto Adoption

The Middle East is one of the fastest growing crypto markets in the world, making up 7% of the global trading volumes. Open Banking can address the hurdles of crypto adoption. Most importantly, Open Banking can enhance the current lacking banking rails. Following the announcement from Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Evolutionary game study on the governance and development of online car-hailing based on blockchain technology

Changes in the online car-hailing industry have brought new challenges to government governance. Effectively enhancing governance efficiency has become the focus of academic research. Based on the technical governance perspective, this paper introduces the consortium blockchain to construct an evolutionary game model between the online car-hailing platform and the government under blockchain technology. By solving the replicated dynamic equations and the Jacobian matrix, the influences of the change in initial conditions and decision parameters on the evolutionary stability results are revealed, and numerical experiments are carried out by using the Python programming language. This paper claims that the system presents three evolutionary stable results and a periodic stochastic state when the key parameters are located in different thresholds. The additional cost of the platform's negative regulation and the government's punishment intensity have a positive effect on the evolution of the system to the ideal state (active regulation, active governance). Platform technology R&D cost and government innovation input have a negative effect on the evolution of the system to the ideal state. Therefore, using blockchain to increase the additional cost of the platform's negative regulation, appropriately increasing the government's punishment intensity, reasonably controlling the government's innovation input to the platform, and reducing the technology R&D cost of the platform will help the system evolve into an ideal state. This paper provides useful references to implement effective governance and the innovative and healthy development of the online car-hailing industry.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Plan.com Launches New Mobile Services through MVNO Agreement with BT Wholesale

Leading technology and platform provider plan.com has launched new mobile services through its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with BT Wholesale. plan.com specialise in the provision of innovative connectivity and productivity solutions to businesses throughout the UK via our award-winning platform, my.plan. Designed to operate seamlessly across devices, services and networks, my.plan helps businesses to connect, configure and control all aspects of their business communications in one place.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Eltropy Buys POPi/o to Provide Digital Communications to 400+ Credit Unions

Financial communications firm Eltropy, which specializes in credit unions (CUs), has acquired video banking relationship startup POPi/o, according to a Wednesday (June 8) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition supports Eltropy’s digital communications platform and will deliver solutions to more than 400 CUs to help...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

EMVCo: Global Circulation of EMV Chip Cards up 1.1B

The circulation of EMV chip cards has increased by 1.1 billion in the past 12 months, hitting 12 billion in circulation at the end of last year, according to an EMVCo press release Wednesday (June 8). The issuance and adoption of EMV chip cards also spiked worldwide in the past...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy