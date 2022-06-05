ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Rare Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Fetches An Insane Amount of Change On The Auction Block

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 3 days ago

Source: Robert Laberge / Getty


A jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant is the latest piece of sports memorabilia to fetch a ridiculous amount of money.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey sold for a mind-blowing $2,735,546 million. According to the celebrity gossip site, it’s “the only one publicly known/available.”

The highly-coveted no.8 jersey was put on the auction block at SCP Auctions and fetched 26 bids before the purple and gold multi-million dollar collectible was sold to one lucky and insanely wealthy individual.

Kobe Bryant reportedly wore the jersey five times, two of those occasions being home games against Karl Malone and John Stockton-led Utah Jazz during the 1996-1997 NBA playoffs. The games were played on May 8 and 10.

The Lakers won the May 8 matchup 104-84, with Bryant dropping 19 points in 19 minutes. Down 2-1 in the series, the Lakers lost the May 10 game 110-95. During the series, the Black Mamba famously came off the bench and only scored 9 points in 28 minutes in the loss. NBA fans will also recall this is the same series Bryant shot four airballs in Utah’s series-clinching win.

It would be the last time Kobe Bryant struggled mightily in the playoffs. He would eventually win five titles with Los Angeles Lakers and cement his legacy as one of the greatest NBA players ever.

SCP also sold a mint condition 1/1 Kobe patch auto that sold for $12,000 and a rare 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe Bryant card that sold for over $403K.

Since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, other items hit the auction block, including his game-worn high school basketball jersey and a basketball hoop from his childhood home.

Even his signature Nike sneakers have become a hot commodity among sneaker enthusiasts and NBA players. They all instantly sell out when the sportswear company drops a limited pair.

Just recently, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, announced the Bryant estate would continue its business venture with Nike.

We expect more Kobe Bryant valuables to hit the block. Congrats to the unknown buyer whose bank account is now $3 million lighter.

Photo: Robert Laberge / Getty

