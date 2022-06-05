Meet Mathew - Kind-hearted teen seeks forever family

Mathew’s easy-going and friendly nature helps him make friends nearly everywhere he goes. It helps that the teen also has a wide variety of interests leaving him with plenty to talk about and ways to connect with everyone.

Mathew enjoys trying new things, but does have a stand-by list of favorites. This includes playing Minecraft, watching superhero TV shows, and all things animals!

Although Mathew has a soft spot for lizards and hamsters, he says he likes all animals and would love to have a pet someday. He hopes when he is older he can volunteer at an animal shelter and help feed the dogs who live there.

Like every child, Mathew is looking for a family that will provide unconditional love and will support him as he grows into the incredible young man he is sure to be. Mathew doesn’t have a preference between a one parent or two parent home, but says he would like older brothers so he can learn from them and have tons of fun!

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org .