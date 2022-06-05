ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Mass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

By Robert Longfellow
 3 days ago

Source: UCG / Getty


On a Friday night (June 4), a mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, PA left three dead and nearly a dozen more injured. Reportedly there were several shooters, but nevertheless all of them got away.

According to NBC Philadelphia , at least 14 people were shot . South Street is a popular weekend destination in Philly and surely many of the people in there were in town for the annuals Roots Picnic.

It happened on South Street between 2nd and 3rd streets shortly before midnight. Hundreds of people were out enjoying the night when officers said they heard multiple gunshots, then saw several gunmen firing into a crowd.

An officer fired his gun at one of the shooters, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said. It is not known if the suspect was struck; however, they did drop their gun and flee.

The officer was “within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter, watching this person shoot into the crowd” when he decided to engage, Pace said.

At least 14 people were struck by the barrage of gunfire, police said. Three of them, two men and a woman, were shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Did we mention that the shooter still got away?

Reportedly two guns were found in the aftermath, and one of them had an extended clip. Police say another separate shooting also occurred a few blocks away.

America has a gone problem, obviously. Also, Twitter is not happy with law enforcement considering they stay with a heavy presence on South Street since it’s a tourist area, and this still went down.

POLITICS
