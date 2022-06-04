ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Riding around the Sierra – Manteca Bulletin

By kolomkobir
kolomkobir.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably the best landscaping – and fishing – in the eastern Sierra require long treks and a huge gain in elevation. If your goal is to stay two days in the wild and you’re not prone to taking everything you need in and out strapped to your back, there is a...

Evie M.

Would you hike along the terrifying (and possibly haunted) Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA?

NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com. I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.
MODESTO, CA
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
Evie M.

I had no idea the hotel I grew up next to is (allegedly) haunted

The Tioga Hotel in Merced, CAPublichall on wikimedia commons. So I'm pretty mindblown right now. It's amazing the things you never know about the place you grew up in until you leave and start reflecting about your life. The town of Atwater and Merced (aka "Mer-dead") are considered, at least by the locals I spoke to for my twenty-four years of life there, are probably the least exciting towns in all of California. But I'm starting to realize now that's simply not true. Throughout the small towns and the seemingly mundane hustle and bustle, there's a lot of history, speculation, and otherworldly legends. One legend that caught my eye was about the Tiago Hotel in Merced, California.
MERCED, CA
Eater

Northern California Will Have a Garlic Festival This Year

Following a flurry of back-and-forth between two festival organizers earlier this spring, Northern California garlic fans can finally rest easy knowing they’ll once again have the opportunity to celebrate all things allium this year. According to ABC10, the Noceti Group, which organizes an annual asparagus festival will be hosting an event dubbed the California Garlic Festival on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Manteca, CA
Lifestyle
KCRA.com

2022 California Triathlon in Angels Camp canceled because of low water levels

The 2022 California Triathlon set for this weekend at New Melones Lake in Angels Camp has been canceled due to low water levels at the lake. “We were hoping that snow runoff would increase the level similar to Folsom Lake and others around the area but unfortunately this did not occur to allow for the event venue to have sufficient water,” the event said on its website. “All participants that were registered in the event will be deferred to 2023.”
ANGELS CAMP, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. Overnight lows from 65 to 75. * WHERE...The Delta, the Sacramento Valley and the western side of the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both Thursday and Saturday will also be hot days with moderate heat risk. In addition to hot temperatures during the daytime, there will be little overnight relief from the heat.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California Garlic Festival coming to San Joaquin County Fairgrounds August 13 and 14

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Garlic Festival is headed to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton this August. Tony Noceti, head of the Noceti Group which puts on the annual Asparagus Festival, will also be hosting the Garlic Festival. Noceti said the new garlic festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for at least this year, noting that the location will be reevaluated later on.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Crash on State Route 99 and Crows Landing Road in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a big rig collision on State Route 99 on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and was said to have delayed all lanes of southbound SR-99 near the scene. The California Highway Patrol asked drivers to use an alternative route to get through the area.
MODESTO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Half Moon Bay, California

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Visions of moonlight glistening on the bay and candlelight dinners with the sound of the waves lapping onto the shore while eating delicious seafood meals are all part of the experience of visiting Half Moon Bay.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
globalcirculate.com

Ernie’s Tin Bar in the North Bay will kick you out if you’re on the phone

Some 20 minutes after opening on the Friday afternoon ahead of a holiday weekend, Ernie’s Tin Bar at the tip of the Bay Area is starting to lose its open bar stools. The seats are filling up with clients that vary in appearance. Some look like the wine-and-cheese crowd in fancy hats, while others lean more towards salt-of-the-earth types who refer to the bartenders by their first name and toss liar’s dice in the back garage.
RESTAURANTS
Clay Kallam

The Dead Fish is more than the sum of its parts

The restaurant's name? “Whenever I would ask Nonna what kind of fish is this?” the chef comments on the website, “she would say ‘It’s a dead fish’.”. So on the menu, you can find the “Recently Demised Fish of the Day,” or “Other Dead Things,” just to make it clear what you’re eating.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report of what may have been a drowning Wednesday morning at Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines. Scanner traffic indicated a subject may have drowned in 10 feet of water near Sly Park Recreation Area’s Sierra Point campground. The park’s boat was launched to search and paddleboarders in the area also helped in the effort, according to scanner traffic.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise: Ron Pippin

His high school car was a 1929 Ford Model A with a Flat Head 8BA V8. After high school, Ron went to work in the construction industry while attending what would become the Construction Management Program at Sacramento State. Ron would continue his career in Institutional and industrial construction, eventually starting his own business along with his brother Larry, where he continued for the next 25 years before retirement.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Fire Burns Popular Delta Island Near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) — Two people were evacuated Monday after a grass fire flared up on an island in the San Joaquin River near Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked to battle the flames near the Lost Isle resort, roughly 15 miles northwest of Stockton. (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office) The two people were evacuated after flames jumped to a structure on the island, which was likely one of the old abandoned Tiki bars, and started it on fire. While private department Holt Fire, hired by local farmers to protect the area, and sheriff’s boats defend nearby land and...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CALTRANS Announces 55-Hour Full Highway Closure for State Route 12

STOCKTON – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing work on a project to replace the bearing pads of the State Route 12 (SR-12) Potato Slough Bridge located near the Tower Park & Terminous communities, west of Interstate 5 (I-5) in San Joaquin County. This $6.36 million project...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Crews let fire at Lost Isle Resort burn out on its own

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrols are allowing the grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton to go out on its own. The blaze, which happened Monday evening, burned throughout the island destroying a former tiki bar. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies patrolling the […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise: Dan Vierra

Dan grew up on a dairy east of Turlock and attended Our Lady of Mercy High School in Merced. One of his earliest memories was receiving his first car – a pedal car – at age four. Since then he’s owned Studebakers, Pontiacs, Chryslers, Corvairs, Camaros, Corvettes, and Fords.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Legends of the Cruise 2022 Walk of Fame Inductees

As George Lucas once said about American Graffiti, these were the stories that he grew up with cruising on 10th and 11th Street in those formative high school years. Everything was about your boyfriend or girlfriend, being seen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, driving, racing, parking or just circling again and again, maybe getting a ticket or two, or twenty or over one hundred like Terry McGrath of the Road Rebels, who will be honored in memoriam at the 2022 4th of July Parade. The stories that Lucas told in American Graffiti were based on people here in Modesto and these are the people we honor on the Modesto Historic Cruise Route Legends of the Cruise, Walk of Fame. There are great stories that can be told, and many that can’t, and that is part of the legend. These legends must live on and our kids and their kids need to know all about them. As we are growing up, we now have Cruise Legends that graduated in the 70s. These were good times and let’s meet the 2022 Legends of the Cruise.
MODESTO, CA

