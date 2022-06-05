ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

S20 update OneUI 3.1 => 4.1 ?

xda-developers
 3 days ago

I have a sm-g9811b/ds that i have not updated...

forum.xda-developers.com

The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 update to dramatically change the iPhone lock screen, report claims

Apple’s new iPhone update could bring major changes to the lock screen, a new report claims.For the most part, the screen that appears before the iPhone is unlocked is largely useless: it shows recent notifications, but anything more detailed requires unlocking the phone and clicking through.Apple is planning to change that with the new iOS 16 update, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The screen is rumoured to be adding new features that will allow users to see extra information as well as interact with widgets that would be integrated into the wallpaper, the report said.That would be further...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S20
itechpost.com

iOS 15.6 Update Fixes Apple Music Bug on iPhone That Puts App on the Dock

IOS 15.6 update fixes the annoying Apple Music bug on iPhones, which places the app in the dock when users reinstall it. It turns out that Apple was not actually forcing its Music app on its users by automatically placing it along with your favorite apps below your home screen. Instead, it was another software bug that kept users wondering and speculating.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Install the Android 13 Beta on Your Phone

Android 13, with the codename "Tiramisu", is coming with a ton of new cool features for its users. As the developer preview phase of Android 13 is over, Google has started the roll-out of the public beta for eligible Android devices. Many Android enthusiasts want to try the latest Android...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple announces software update with ability to edit and unsend iMessages

Apple has announced a new update to its iOS software which will give users the ability to edit and unsend iMessages.The tech giant revealed its take on the feature, which has been used for some time on apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram messages and Facebook messenger.A 'Buy now, pay later' feature, 'Pay Later', was also announced, competing with the likes of Klarna and Clearpay. The feature allows users in the US to split the cost of payments made using Apple Pay.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to drop a pin in Google Maps in the app and on your desktop

With its unrivaled network of directories, listings, and 360° interactive panoramic views of streets, Google Maps remains one of Google’s most used mobile apps. It's arguably one of the company’s greatest accomplishments, having completely disrupted the GPS navigation market. It's definitely one of the best Android apps that even many iPhone users prefer over Apple Maps.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
technewstoday.com

How to Make Your Taskbar Transparent in Windows 11

Personalizing your system space is great for increasing your workflow. Although it might not seem much, an aesthetically pleasing taskbar may transform your space for the better. In this article, we will instruct you in turning the taskbar transparent. So, keep reading!. How to Make Your Taskbar Transparent in Windows...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Password for App Store

By default, when trying to download or install any app from the App Store, it usually prompts you with a sign-in credential pop-up, where you are asked to fill in your password. And only after then can you download and access the app. But constantly entering your password and signing...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The Life-Changing Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T

I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

6 Google Chrome keyboard shortcuts in Windows you need to try

Part of being productive at work and at school means making the most of your time, especially when web browsing. You’ve probably heard about keyboard shortcuts on Windows that can help you with this, but your web browser also has several shortcuts that can be used to help you cut down on the use of your mouse.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 2

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 2. The new macOS Monterey 12.5 beta has so far been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Android 13 Beta 3 fixes Material You bug that kept vibrant colors from truly popping

Android 13 Beta 3 is here, bringing platform stability to an update that seems just a couple of months away from an official launch. This year's upgrade to Google's mobile platform isn't quite as exciting as last year's, but it's building on Android 12 in some fun and fascinating ways. Nowhere is that more true than with Material You's new color themes, which bring all new styles to Android's dynamic theming engine. With Beta 3, a bug with Google's vibrant color themes is finally fixed, delivering eye-popping shades to your home screen.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Android 13 beta reaches platform stability two months earlier than Android 12

Google announced Android 13’s third public beta today and says that it has reached platform stability. That’s an indicator that Google has locked in major updates, and from here until the final release, it’s all about putting on the finishing touches. It’s also reaching this milestone a full two months earlier than Android 12, which was a much more ambitious update that reached Android device owners with plenty of bugs intact.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Controller Support Coming to iOS 16

When iOS 16 releases, it seems users will be able to connect natively to Nintendo Switch controllers via Bluetooth. The feature was discovered and shared on Twitter by developer Riley Testut. According to Testut, the feature will work with the Switch Pro Controller as well as the Joy-Cons. The Joy-Cons will be compatible as both single controllers, or used together. Following Testut's post on Twitter, user @hooky174 tested the Nintendo Switch's SNES controller, but seemed to have difficulty pairing with Apple devices. It's hard to say how many people will take advantage of this feature, but it's certainly nice to see!
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Web Technology Trends in 2022: PWAs, Browsers as OS, Cloud Access

Enjoy my new interview where we discuss Google Chrome and its perks as well as the cutting-edge web developments trends to hop on for your next startup. There’s more to web developments than just blockchain, chatbots, voice search and other stuff everybody is chattering about. I had a chance to talk to Uladzimir Yankovich, founder of Manganum, a productivity extension for Chrome. And here’s what else is going on on the web right now.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Apple’s WidgetKit update lets developers build for the Lock Screen and Watch with the same code

That means, for the first time, developers will be able to use the same code to generate glanceable information on both platforms, where the differences between platforms are handled automatically, Apple noted. That is, the widgets will be created using the appropriate system fonts by default, and the Lock Screen widgets will be tinted for maximum legibility.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Apple releases new AirPods beta firmware to developers

Following the release of the first betas of iOS 16 and macOS 13 earlier this week, Apple has now released a new AirPods beta firmware to developers. While this is not the first time Apple has released beta software for AirPods, it has only happened once in the past. Apple...
ELECTRONICS

