S20 update OneUI 3.1 => 4.1 ?

When iOS 16 releases, it seems users will be able to connect natively to Nintendo Switch controllers via Bluetooth. The feature was discovered and shared on Twitter by developer Riley Testut. According to Testut, the feature will work with the Switch Pro Controller as well as the Joy-Cons. The Joy-Cons will be compatible as both single controllers, or used together. Following Testut's post on Twitter, user @hooky174 tested the Nintendo Switch's SNES controller, but seemed to have difficulty pairing with Apple devices. It's hard to say how many people will take advantage of this feature, but it's certainly nice to see!
