U.S. Senator Bob Casey has announced a $14,681,397 grant to rehabilitate 8.6 miles of rail track and rehabilitate or replace 14 bridges between Boyertown and Pottstown, PA. The federal funding comes from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program and will also construct two rail-served transload yards and improve drainage issues that lead to large quantities of water on nearby roadways. These projects are required to allow the continued operation of the rail service.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO