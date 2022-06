GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville has continued to grow as aplace to provide cancer treatments outside of a clinical setting. “None of us want to receive the c card as we call it, the cancer card," Cancer Survivors Park Alliance executive director Kay Roper said. "But, at any point in a life journey, if someone does get the cancer card, everyone that lives with them, knows them, loves them, their spouse, their children, their friends, their loved ones, they’re on that journey with them.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO