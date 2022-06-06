ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Talking About Her 'Ride Or Die' At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Jazmin Tolliver
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez let the emotions flow during her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The “ Marry Me ” actor was honored with the Generation Award at the ceremony.

According to the long-running cable channel, the coveted award “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.”

“I look at those movies and I see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with. You’re only as good as the people that you work with,” Lopez said during her acceptance speech after a collection of clips from her 30-year-long career played.

“And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard. As an actor, I’m not any of the women that I’ve played, but there’s a part of what is deeply true to me in each one of those characters,” she continued.

Lopez, whose run in Hollywood has spanned TV, music, film and fashion, had a special message for her haters.

“I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans,” she said during her speech.

The New York actor went on to sing praises for her manager, Benny Medina, who she said was “the true meaning of ride or die.”

Although Lopez rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck last year and is currently engaged to him, he was not mentioned by name in her speech.

Past recipients of the Generation Award include cinema heavy-hitters such as Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., Adam Sandler, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson and Ben Stiller, among others.

Lopez, who stars in “HALFTIME”, a documentary about her career, releasing on Netflix on June 14, also currently holds the title as the only artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 movie simultaneously.

Check out a full list of winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards here .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

T Mac✊
3d ago

it's a popcorn award not an Oscar chill out😂 but that be the only award she gets💀 honestly Jlo never did anything. remember Gigi🤣🤣🤣 she just/always been a Look n dance why cause SHE was her one of her ex husband chris Judge a back up dance from In Living Coler. sing ... ha that Ashanti voice. Mtv award is basically the Kids Choice Award 💯🤣🤣🤣🤣

