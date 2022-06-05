ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington John Lamp dies at 79

Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Jun. 5—A longtime public prosecutor who served Eastern Washington as U.S. attorney for most of the 1980s died last week. He was 79. A Spokane native, John Ernest Lamp was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Eastern Washington by Ronald Reagan and served in that office from 1981 to...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Newhouse faces wide field in District 4 congressional race as Aug. 2 primary looms

The 2022 election cycle is the first to test new political boundaries across the state, including in Central Washington’s Congressional District 4, where eight candidates are vying for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The newly redrawn district stretches vertically through the center of the state, capturing...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How $503 million in federal outdoors funding will affect nature lovers in WA

MT. BAKER-SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST — Backdropped Monday by one of Washington’s most popular trails, Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh unveiled $503 million in new funding for outdoor recreation infrastructure as part of the Great American Outdoors Act. Speaking at the Franklin Falls Trailhead in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Obituaries
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Liberty Lake, WA
City
Otis Orchards-east Farms, WA
State
Washington State
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
Yakima Herald Republic

Natasha Pabon, of Olympia

More WA renters are overcharged for damages, advocates say, and there’s little tenants can do. Tenant advocates argue that Washington’s law doesn’t adequately protect tenants from unreasonable damage charges. They tried in the last legislative session to change state law, but were unsuccessful.
Yakima Herald Republic

WA state hospitals 'remarkably strained' by COVID-19 community spread, officials say

Jun. 6—Washington hospital officials warned Monday that facilities are heading toward the bad old days COVID-19 cases peaking and high spread in the community. This go-around, while patients are not as sick as they've been in previous surges, the caseload is impacting not just those seeking COVID care but, as in previous waves, those seeking treatments for other health emergencies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Complaint filed against lawyer over election fraud case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Attorney General’s office has filed a complaint against a Sequim lawyer who has filed lawsuits making meritless claims of widespread voter fraud in Washington. The complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel takes issue with attorney Virginia Shogren for a lawsuit against Gov....
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lana (Widick) Capdeville

Lana (Widick) Capdeville played her first slot machine in heaven on May 24th, 2022. She was born on April 11th, 1944, in Thousand Oaks, California. Her parents, Warren Widick and Maxine (Fields) Widick, raised her in Thousand Oaks along with her siblings, Tom Widick, Judy (Widick) Sheely and Jim Widick. Throughout her childhood, Lana was very close with her cousins, Marilyn, Marsha, and Margie Fields; and her best friend since 1st grade, Sherri (Heggen) Skaggs. She often spoke of her happy upbringing, including going to the Community Methodist Church her father and grandparents helped build, and always looked forward to the annual town and class reunions after she left California. After she graduated from Camarillo High School in 1962, she worked at Talley Corp and Northrop Corp until she married Martin Capdeville and eventually moved to Yakima, Washington. After they divorced, Lana moved to Bakersfield, California, with their children Rhonda Capdeville and Tony Capdeville in 1987. She had started a career in broadcasting working for KNDO in Yakima and continued in Bakersfield working with KGET until she retired in 2010. She moved to Spokane, Washington, in 2013 and enjoyed her final years taking quick trips to Wendover and hitting the local casinos with her best friend and sister-in-law Kay Widick. She was known for her beautiful smile and her great sense of humor. She loved family trips to Las Vegas, playing bingo and slot machines, indulging in ice cream, all variations of the color red, country music, and songs from the '50s. What made her the happiest was being a Grammy to her grandchildren Savannah Brooks, Toni Capdeville and Maverick Capdeville. "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Dear Lord, we need you now as we learn how to navigate our lives without her.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slade Gorton
Person
Ronald Reagan
Yakima Herald Republic

Amid a COVID surge, WA hospital leaders wonder why fewer people seem to care

Jun. 6—A wave of infections since mid-March has meant a steady increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. But during this surge, fewer people seem to be talking about it. And that has hospital officials showing some frustration as they fear Washingtonians might not fully understand the burden on public health. Yes,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington nursing programs see new funding from Legislature, but some left out

OLYMPIA — As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a health care staffing shortage in Washington and nationally, the Legislature this year provided more than $38 million to nursing programs statewide. But it was not all equally distributed. Some schools, like Eastern Washington University, got funding to create a new four-year...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Outdoors and Recreation

Proliferation of e-bikes raises question of whether they should be on trails. The rising popularity of electric bikes raises some difficult questions for land managers in Washington state and around the country. This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend in Washington state. With virtually all of the streams now open in...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy