Former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington John Lamp dies at 79

Lana (Widick) Capdeville played her first slot machine in heaven on May 24th, 2022. She was born on April 11th, 1944, in Thousand Oaks, California. Her parents, Warren Widick and Maxine (Fields) Widick, raised her in Thousand Oaks along with her siblings, Tom Widick, Judy (Widick) Sheely and Jim Widick. Throughout her childhood, Lana was very close with her cousins, Marilyn, Marsha, and Margie Fields; and her best friend since 1st grade, Sherri (Heggen) Skaggs. She often spoke of her happy upbringing, including going to the Community Methodist Church her father and grandparents helped build, and always looked forward to the annual town and class reunions after she left California. After she graduated from Camarillo High School in 1962, she worked at Talley Corp and Northrop Corp until she married Martin Capdeville and eventually moved to Yakima, Washington. After they divorced, Lana moved to Bakersfield, California, with their children Rhonda Capdeville and Tony Capdeville in 1987. She had started a career in broadcasting working for KNDO in Yakima and continued in Bakersfield working with KGET until she retired in 2010. She moved to Spokane, Washington, in 2013 and enjoyed her final years taking quick trips to Wendover and hitting the local casinos with her best friend and sister-in-law Kay Widick. She was known for her beautiful smile and her great sense of humor. She loved family trips to Las Vegas, playing bingo and slot machines, indulging in ice cream, all variations of the color red, country music, and songs from the '50s. What made her the happiest was being a Grammy to her grandchildren Savannah Brooks, Toni Capdeville and Maverick Capdeville. "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Dear Lord, we need you now as we learn how to navigate our lives without her.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO