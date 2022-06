Farming inside city boundaries is on the rise as countries become more urbanised and people seek to connect with the source of their food and improve their sustainability. But despite the productivity potential of home food gardens and the like, they are rarely analysed as serious farming systems. There’s little data, for example, on how much can be grown on an average suburban property. As climate change threatens global food supplies, however, building sustainable urban food systems will be crucial. Our research has examined how productive the average home vegetable garden really is, and how to get the most from your...

AGRICULTURE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO