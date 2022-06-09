ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 Officer Will Have 'A Front Row Seat' At Prime-Time Hearings

By Andre Ellington
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gziJi_0g1UzqQs00

Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone told CNN Sunday he plans to attend the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearings after being promised a “front row seat.”

Fanone, who was beaten by Donald Trump supporters and electroshocked with a stun gun during the Capitol riots in 2021, told CNN anchor Jim Acosta he plans on “watching as many of the hearings as I can.”

“As far as my expectations for the hearings, I mean I was there, I lived that experience, so I’m acutely aware of what took place that day,” Fanone said of the Jan. 6 riots.

“I’m interested to see what [the committee has] come up with as far as the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6, as well as the aftermath, but unfortunately, I don’t think it’s going to move the needle,” he added, saying he believes most Americans are “indifferent” to what took place on Jan. 6.

Fanone said some may be apathetic about what happened that day because of “where it happened” and “the fact that it involved a political rally.”

“I think people are tired of politics in Washington, D.C.,” Fanone explained. “I mean, for me, it’s deeply personal. I was there, I experienced it and almost lost my life, but for most Americans, they’re worried about raising their families, making a living, sending their kids to school, things like that.”

Since the riots, Fanone has made multiple media appearances while calling out various GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) , who said “there was no insurrection” during a House Oversight Committee hearing in May 2021. Fanone, along with U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges, testified in front of the House committee in July 2021 about their experiences during the riots.

The 20-year police veteran resigned from the force in December 2021 after experiencing tension with colleagues and physical and emotional ailments from the riots, according to The Washington Post .

“Clearly there are some members of our department who feel their oath is to Donald Trump and not to the Constitution,” Fanone told the publication. “I no longer felt like I could trust my fellow officers and decided it was time to make a change.”

The first Jan. 6 committee hearing will air on Thursday and feature “previously unseen material” surrounding “the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” the committee announced .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 21

Craig Bigelow
6d ago

All those right winger's get felonies for getting drunk and beating on their wife they won't be able to own a gun anyway! 🤣😂

Reply(4)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Harry Dunn
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primetime#Cnn#House#Americans
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salon

Lauren Boebert’s former employees say she’s a “monster” and her business record is a “sham”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Not unlike Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a far-right MAGA Republican who has gone out of her way to court controversy since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. The 35-year-old Boebert, a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist, is running on a pseudo-populist platform in her 2022 reelection campaign. But journalist Abigail Weinberg, in an article published by Mother Jones on May 12, demonstrates that Boebert's image as a "straight-talking small-town business owner" is a sham.
RIFLE, CO
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy