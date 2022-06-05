Imran Khan assassination rumors, security agencies on high alert in Islamabad – Imran Khan assassination rumors security agencies on high alert in Islamabad ntc

Russia’s war in Ukraine is upending the global arms industry. As the U.S. and its allies pour significant sums of money into arming Ukraine and Russia bleeds tanks and personnel, countries across the world are rethinking defense budgets, materiel needs and military relationships. Countries that historically have had low levels of defense spending such as Japan and Germany are bulking up, while nations that purchase most of their weapons from Russia are questioning their reliability and future delivery. My research in this area suggests that, however this war eventually ends, the repercussions for the global defense industry, and for the...

