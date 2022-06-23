ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Pride Festival Hosts Drag Battle 2022

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Akron Pride Festival takes place in downtown Akron on Saturday August 27. But you don’t have to wait until then to...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 19

James Beapukin
22d ago

Money would be better spent reducing crime and blight, than pushing some sexual agenda.

Reply
18
LA Draper
22d ago

Good day to take the kids somewhere else.

Reply
24
Timothy Edwards
21d ago

Thanks for the tip, I'll make sure to avoid that area of town.............

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Opens Blossom Season with Copland Symphony

The Cleveland Orchestra kicks off its summer season at Blossom Music Center this weekend with an evening of upbeat music to lead into the festival band patriotic concerts the following two nights. Headlining the program is American composer Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3. The composer wrote it between 1944 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

It’s the Summer of W.C. Fields at the CIA Cinematheque

The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque is known for showing dark, thought-provoking films that would never be box office hits. Yet even they realize that in the summer people might be looking for some lighter fare. And one of their missions is to show film classics on the large screen, so people can see them as they were originally shown.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Three Progressive Bluegrass Stars Unite on Cain Park Stage

Banjo player Bela Fleck, mandolinist/fiddler Sam Bush and lap steel player Jerry Douglas are three of the towering stars and influences in what came to be called the “progressive bluegrass” movement. It became popular in the 60s and 70s among hippie musicians and jam bands looking for “authentic” sounds such as folk, country, blues and bluegrass. While respecting the roots of this Appalachian folk music, they updated it with their own contemporary ideas, often changing the instrumentation and other set rules of the genre.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Story Club Shares Tales of Freedom

Story Club Cleveland is back at Cleveland Heights’ CLE Urban Winery this Thursday and is ready to kick some ass. Its theme this month, in keeping with the Fourth of July, is “Freedom,” something we’re seeing systematically stripped away by the very people who yell about “freeeeee-dumb” the loudest while waving the American flag.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Cleveland.com

Crocker Park Wine Festival tickets on sale for 2022 event

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the annual two-day Crocker Park Wine Festival. The fest includes more than 150 local, national and international wine producers as well as beer, spirits, local sellers, food vendors and more. Attendees can saunter through a few blocks of the shopping district while sipping wine and hearing live music.
WESTLAKE, OH
Classic Rock Q107

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy Triumph on a Wet Night: Photos

“It’s gonna take more than a chance of showers to put this show off,” REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin told an Ohio crowd last night. “We are here and ready to rock!”. He was certainly putting a positive spin on what had been a challenging few hours leading up to showtime: Thunderstorms rolled through the area, leaving flooded roads and felling a massive nearby tree. Some concertgoers were forced to seek an alternate route after it blocked one of the main pathways into the venue.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Fairport Harbor Celebrates Its 80th Mardi Gras/Fourth of July

You know where everyone in Airport Harbor will be over the July 4th weekend. For 80 (!) years, the Lake County town on the lake has been pulling out all the stops to celebrate July 4 with its Mardi Gras weekend, featuring games, participatory sports and carnival activities of all types for all ages.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
tmpresale.com

Ohio Players at Lock 3 Live in Akron Jul 30, 2022 – presale password

The Ohio Players presale password everyone has been looking for is here! During this limited time presale period you have got the chance to order show tickets before they go on sale!. This might be your only opportunity ever to see Ohio Players live in Akron!!. Here are the Ohio...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jeremiah
ashlandsource.com

Grandpa's Cheesebarn hosts 22nd Strawberry Feast

ASHLAND -- Shoppers and strawberry aficionados gathered at Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates Friday for the first day of Grandpa's 22nd annual Strawberry Feast. The event, which runs through Sunday, offers visitors a number of strawberry-flavored foods like homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberry fudges, strawberry cheese, and more. GALLERY: Grandpa's 22nd...
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free movie nights in Beachwood

Free movie nights will be held during the summer starting at 5 p.m. at the Beachwood Community Center parking lot with a Metropolis Popcorn Truck for snacking. Movies will include “Encanto” June 26, “The Addams Family Two” July 24 and a “Moana” luau party Aug.14.
BEACHWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Localevent#Local Life#Racism
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Watch: Black bear spotted in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A black bear was spotted on Saturday morning about one mile from downtown Hudson. Video shows the bear running around in broad daylight on Hudson Aurora Road at around 11:30 a.m. The City of Hudson also confirmed a sighting at Hudson Springs Park, in a...
HUDSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy