Akron Pride Festival Hosts Drag Battle 2022

Banjo player Bela Fleck, mandolinist/fiddler Sam Bush and lap steel player Jerry Douglas are three of the towering stars and influences in what came to be called the “progressive bluegrass” movement. It became popular in the 60s and 70s among hippie musicians and jam bands looking for “authentic” sounds such as folk, country, blues and bluegrass. While respecting the roots of this Appalachian folk music, they updated it with their own contemporary ideas, often changing the instrumentation and other set rules of the genre.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO