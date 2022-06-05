ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane opens its season with the comedy 'As You Like It'

By WILL COVIELLO
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of people have heard the line “All the world’s a stage …” and many know it’s from Shakespeare’s work, if not that it’s from “As You Like It.”. One of Shakespeare’s more popular comedies, “As You Like It” is full of quotable lines, which have snuck into popular...

www.nola.com

theadvocate.com

Horror film shot in New Orleans features Lafayette native Lo Graham

Actress and Lafayette native Lo Graham, who has roles in CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans and other shows, stars in the film Unhuman, a horror movie digitally released Friday. Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Graham talks about her starring role in the film, which was filmed in New Orleans and is about a group of high school students whose school bus crashes on a field trip. Unhuman is a Blumhouse Productions horror movie.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

'Queer as Folk' party, Cajun-Zydeco Fest, NOWFE and more New Orleans events coming up June 7-13

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s free festival features music by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Express, Sean Ardoin, Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band, Soul Creole and the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup includes Rosie Ledet, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Yvette Landry & the Jukes and Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes and the Louisiana Sunspots. The Savoy Doucet Cajun Band performs at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center at 8 p.m. Friday, June 10 (tickets $10). The festival includes an art market and food vendors in Louis Armstrong Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Find details at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit: New Orleans Pride 2022

When the New Orleans Pride parade rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the Marigny and French Quarter, it'll be the first Pride parade in the city since 2019. The pandemic and controversies with past organizing boards put Pride celebrations in New Orleans in limbo over the last several years, Gambit staffer Kaylee Poche writes in this week's cover story. But organizers and the New Orleans LGBTQ community plan to reset with a big comeback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Sushi Creep: Only in NOLA

It was the twenty-tweens and I was visiting New Orleans. Catching up with my high school buddy Michael Weber, who I always refer to as Bjorn. We were in our 30’s then. Bjorn is one of those singular characters who broke the mold… as Hunter Thompson would say: “A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This June 10th Weekend

First up, celebrate the grand opening of the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in the heart of the Warehouse District! Although the museum opened a year ago, it finally will have the grand opening we've always dreamed of on June 11 and 12. The weekend is jampacked with fun events for the whole family in support of the southern Jewish experience and all are invited and welcome to join. Mazel tov! 818 Howard Ave., https://msje.org/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places for Breakfast in New Orleans

Going to NOLA and looking for the best breakfast in New Orleans? We’ve got you! This list is perfect for NOLA lovers and foodies alike:. To be honest, if you have not been to NOLA, you’re missing out. The city itself is full of history, exciting adventures, and delicious restaurants of course. There are tons of things to do in New Orleans and we already have an itinerary planned for you if you need help exploring this city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

International High School of New Orleans graduation

The valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at the International High School of New Orleans is Luna Baltodano. The salutatorian is Damien Bolden. Baltodano, who was president of the IHSNO student government, plans to attend Loyola University New Orleans this fall. Bolden, an official student ambassador for three years, plans to attend Tulane in the fall.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans' Pride parade will roll, route shortened

After concerns over the New Orleans Pride Parade rolling this weekend, organizers say they have secured a contract that would allow them to receive their permit. Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans Food News - June 2022

Maine native and professional pizza-lover Zander White has taken his pandemic-born pie pop-up (frequently found at Zony Mash) and is turning it into a brick and mortar business Uptown on Baronne Street. White's "Pops" instilled in him a love of all things pizza, and they tried the best pies in the Northeastern part of the country (New York, Boston, New Haven, etc.) before moving to New Orleans. His first jobs were working in local pizza parlors "washing dishes, tossing dough, and making pies," but his homemade versions were always better. "There's just something special about a thin, crispy charred crust that can't be beat," exclaims White. White's pies are made with quality ingredients and a lot of heart, from the OG pepperoni or spicy meatball with fresh jalapenos to the "Bambino" with minced garlic, pepperoni cups, local Italian sausage, and.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School graduation

The valedictorians of the Class of 2022 at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans are Andrew M. Biehl, Kyle A. Borde, Trent M. Jenning, Matthew M. Lindner, Bryan D. MacDowell, Landin M. Sanborn, Addison K. Wilberg and Jacob A. Williams. Biehl, the son of Lauren and Christopher D. Biehl,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ormond Spray Park reopens for season, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. ORMOND SPRAY PARK: The Ormond Spray Park, 1901 Ormond Blvd., Hahnville, opened for the season on June 7. It is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Private rentals are available from 10 a.m. to noon. The park will close for the season Sept. 25.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

