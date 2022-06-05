State track and field meet sends area athletes home with medals

LA CROSSE — Several Chippewa Valley athletes competing at this weekend’s state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse returned to their homes with some shiny new hardware.

Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig earned three state championships in Division 1, sweeping the gold in the girls 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. Durand’s Parker Schneider also took home three state titles. He won the boys 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in Division 3. Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee was a two-time state champion, bringing home the titles in the Division 2 girls 200 and 400.

On a team scale, Chetek-Weyerhaueser won the Division 3 boys team state championship. The Bulldogs tallied 44 points to edge second-place Athens by nine. It’s the program’s first state title as Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, although Chetek won championships in 1984 and 1985. They were led by a state title performance from the 4x200-meter relay team of Carter Kummet, Tyler Monnier, Tristan Wendt and Ashton Kummet.

The competition started Friday morning, with mostly Division 1 competitors. There were some Division 2 and 3 races and competitions later that afternoon.

Friday

Friday’s competition was mostly focused on athletes from the larger schools, one of whom was Sandvig. She competed in preliminary races for the girls 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. She won her heat in both races, which allowed her to compete in Saturday’s finals.

Regis sprinters Carson Tait and Gus Theisen finished their boys Division 3 100-meter dash preliminaries in first and second on Friday, which sent the duo into the finals on Saturday.

Defending boys Division 3 1,600-meter state champion, Schneider of Durand, stepped atop the podium a second consecutive year to accept the gold medal for his 4:17.79 race, a little over four seconds ahead of second place, McDonell’s Dan Anderson, who finished in 4:21.8. Schneider followed up his performance in the 1,600 by landing atop the podium a second consecutive year in the boys 800 race. He not only repeated his championship, but his 1:54.29 effort set a new state record.

Some spectators watching the 1,600 awards ceremony were surprised by Schneider’s actions seconds after the gold medal was placed around his neck. He drew applause for what many in the crowd may have seen simply as an act of exemplary sportsmanship, when he turned and offered the young man on the second place podium a hug. It is likely many who watched the moment, were not aware of the friendship between the two (Schneider and Anderson). Those aware of it, saw it as an act of friendship was born of ferocious competition.

Menomonie junior Jayden Williams earned a third-place medal in the Division 1 boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 9 inches, which matched his qualifying jump out of sectionals. There was a jump-off at 6 feet, 10 inches in the event. He said after the middle ceremony, “I have it in there,” indicating he would clear the height at another time. Williams also took second in triple jump and fourth in long jump.

The Fall Creek girls 3,200-meter relay team of Emallie Sorenson, Meghan Johnston, Jenna Anders and Samantha Spencer finished in 9:41.47 for second place behind Boscobel.

Barron’s Fran Peterson was the state champion in the Division 3 girls 3,200, winning by three seconds. Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen was the runner-up in the Division 1 girls running of the event.

Barron’s Grant Shipley was the state runner-up in the boys wheelchair shot put.

Saturday

The morning kicked off with primarily Division 2 and 3 races. Tait and Theisen were first and fifth with times of 11.3 and 11.47 respectively in the boys 100-meter finals. After the race, Tait and Theisen, who were in lanes next to each other, explained their excitement to be running in the final race in the event.

Tait said, ”It was great to be running right next to him,” and ducked his head to indicate Theisen. His teammate said, ”We have been training together all season, and pushing each other to get better” about comments regarding how the duo seem to have continually shaved fractions of seconds off their times throughout the season.

Regis’ boys 4x100 relay team of Ian Andrews, Tait, Alex Figy and Theisen also won a state title.

In Division 3 girls competition, Colfax sophomore Jeanette Hydukovich took third place with her Division 3 discus throw of 122 feet. She admitted after the event she made a goal after making it to state as a Freshman to get onto a podium this year. She and her fellow Vikings competing at the meet got a taste of living in a college dormitory because they spent the night at UW-La Crosse between Friday and Saturday. She said it would’ve been great to sleep in her own bed Friday night, but “it didn’t make much sense to go all the way back to Colfax. It is only two hours but you would have to get up pretty early in the morning to be back here.”

A short while later, Sandvig raced to her second consecutive Division 1 state championship in the 100 and 400. She finished the 100 race in 11.84 seconds, which was one-hundredth of a second faster than her preliminary race on Friday. She won the 400 race in 54.83 seconds.

Durand’s Kendall Hagness was the state champion in the girls Division 3 100-meter dash, winning with a time of 12.72 seconds. She took second in the 200.

In boys Division 3 competition, Fall Creek thrower Ryan Whittlinger’s 50-foot, 9.5-inch toss gave him third place in shot put.

Eau Claire North’s Saraya Davis took third in the girls Division 1 shot put, and fellow Husky Dan Otto was third in the boys shot put and discus.

Then, events returned to some Division 1 competitions, where Sandvig won her third gold medal of the day in the 200 dash with a time of 24.26 seconds. Earlier this season Sandvig said, she was working to get faster still. This weekend’s meet appears to prove she remains one of the fastest girls in Wisconsin.