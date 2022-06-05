ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Authorities ID 3 Dead In Philadelphia Mass Casualty Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oF1S2_0g1PF4jO00

Authorities have identified the three people who were killed in this weekend' mass casualty shooting that left nearly a dozen people injured in Philadelphia.

Gregory Jackson, 34, Alexis Quinn, 27, and a 22-year-old black man whose name was not released pending notifications, city police said. All were pronounced dead at hospitals.

City officers assigned to a foot detail heard gunshots coming from the area of 400 South Street around 11:30 p.m. They ran over and saw several civilians lying on the sidewalk and street with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

As the officers began rendering first aid, one noticed a black male on the southwest corner of South and American Streets firing a handgun into a large crowd. He drew his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the unknown male, who dropped his handgun on the sidewalk and ran southbound on 600 American Street. He was lost in the area.

The discharging officer is a 3.5-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the 18th District. As per protocol, he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the OISI and Internal Affairs investigations.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement calling the incident "beyond devastating."

"Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," he said. "My heart is with the family, friends, and loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.

Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the "heinous crime" to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice, the mayor said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any other crimes, is urged to report them to 215-686-TIPS. Reports can be made anonymously.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 2700 Winton Terrace. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. A 57-year-old man was shot at least three times and killed. No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
fox29.com

Charges filed against 2 men in South Street shooting, murder warrant issued for wanted suspect

PHILADELPHIA - Officials in Philadelphia say an arrest warrant has been issued for a person they believe killed an innocent bystander during a mass shooting on South Street. "The District Attorney’s Office has approved an arrest warrant for the murder of one of the two innocent bystanders killed during the South Street mass shooting on Saturday night," the District Attorney's Office said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After South St. mass shooting, Philly mayor says removing guns only way to stop increased street violence

Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders. Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#American#Oisi#Internal Affairs
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Atlantic City Stabbing Victim

Authorities have released the name of an Atlantic City stabbing victim. Dwight Hutchinson, 65, was found by police unresponsive on Sunday, June 5 at about 2:20 p.m. on North Kentucky Avenue, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive Hutchinson. Hutchinson was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Cedar Park teen is missing, sent an audio message after disappearing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Annapolis Man Stabbed Two In Bar Fight: Police

A suspect in a Glen Burnie bar fight that left two people injured late last month has been arrested, authorities say. Irfan Matsimala Faruq Simms, 43, is accused of stabbing a man and woman in Clauss Liquors with an unknown object around 10:30 p.m. on May 25. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 8, according to Anne Arundel Police.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Clifton, Paterson Men Shot, Authorities Investigate

Two men from Clifton and Paterson were hospitalized after being wounded in a barrage of gunfire Monday night, authorities confirmed.The 19-year-old Clifton resident and the other victim, 24, were wounded at the corner of Wabash and Crooks avenues in Paterson -- right near the Clifton border -- arou…
CLIFTON, NJ
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Boxer ‘Japan’ Gregory Jackson killed in South Street mass shooting

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregory Jackson was a boxer. He was nicknamed “Japan.”. He was shot and killed during the mass shooting on Saturday on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The police said that Micah Towns shot and killed Jackson following an exchange of words. Jackson was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
288K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy