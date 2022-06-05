Authorities ID 3 Dead In Philadelphia Mass Casualty Shooting

Authorities have identified the three people who were killed in this weekend' mass casualty shooting that left nearly a dozen people injured in Philadelphia.

Gregory Jackson, 34, Alexis Quinn, 27, and a 22-year-old black man whose name was not released pending notifications, city police said. All were pronounced dead at hospitals.

City officers assigned to a foot detail heard gunshots coming from the area of 400 South Street around 11:30 p.m. They ran over and saw several civilians lying on the sidewalk and street with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

As the officers began rendering first aid, one noticed a black male on the southwest corner of South and American Streets firing a handgun into a large crowd. He drew his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the unknown male, who dropped his handgun on the sidewalk and ran southbound on 600 American Street. He was lost in the area.

The discharging officer is a 3.5-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the 18th District. As per protocol, he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the OISI and Internal Affairs investigations.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement calling the incident "beyond devastating."

"Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," he said. "My heart is with the family, friends, and loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.

Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the "heinous crime" to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice, the mayor said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any other crimes, is urged to report them to 215-686-TIPS. Reports can be made anonymously.

