The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf has lured away two more former major champions from the PGA Tour. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have both agreed to leave the PGA Tour to join the breakaway league, according to James Corrigan of The Telegraph. The organization is also close to a deal with Rickie Fowler. Financial terms were not reported, but Corrigan stated that both DeChambeau and Reed would be signing “multi-million dollar deals.”

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO