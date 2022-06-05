ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, MI

Bucket brigades bring trout to Tahquamenon River

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBERRY – Bucket brigades, where firefighters pass buckets of water along a human chain, were an important method of fighting fires before hand-pumped fire engines were invented. While its usefulness for firefighting has long disappeared, the technique is still valuable in some situations, such as stocking brown trout in the Tahquamenon...

Up North Voice

Pat Beauregard, 85, of Lewiston

Mrs. Mary “Pat” Mae Beauregard, 85 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey on May 29, 2022. She was born in Albert Township, Michigan on January 10, 1937 to the late, Clarence and Mary (O’Neil) Cahoon. She married her husband, Larry Beauregard in 1958 and together the couple celebrated 60+ years of marriage before her passing. Pat worked as a teacher for Mio AuSable Schools and retired after 41 years of teaching. She was a past member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, Rotonda Elks #2710, and the Lady Lioness in Lewiston. She spent her winters in Rotonda West, Florida with her husband, Larry, whom she shared her life with for the past 63 years. Pat enjoyed a variety of hobbies including gardening, reading, trips to the casino, and traveling with Larry. She will be deeply missed.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

State Police need your help

CHARLEXOIX CO. – On Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was dispatched to Louie’s Fresh Market in Boyne City for a report of a stolen wallet. A customer was making a purchase and realized they needed another item. The person left their wallet on the counter and when they returned with the additional item, the wallet was gone. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and a woman is seen picking up the wallet and placing it in her purse.
BOYNE CITY, MI

