LONDON — British multibrand fashion retailer Machine-A plans to open its first international outpost in Shanghai, WWD has learned. The Shanghai store, spanning around 2,640 square feet — which is 3.5 times bigger than the London one — will be located at 66 Yuyao Road in Jing'an District.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in Shanghai Originally scheduled to open in early June, the opening time was delayed as the city went into a two-month strict lockdown to contain the Omicron outbreak....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO