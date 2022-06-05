ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steeple restoration project completed at historic Slocum Chapel

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
 3 days ago
The new steeple has been restored an returned to its place atop the Slocum Chapel in Exeter Township. Submitted Photo

EXETER — After 36 years, the steeple atop the historic Slocum Chapel has been restored.

Pastor Guy Giordano said the steeple is complete after having been removed because of its deteriorating condition.

The chapel’s belfry remained and the original church bell still rang, calling the congregation to worship every week.

But the steeple above the belfry needed to be restored, Giordano said.

Giordano said churches are closing every day and he and his parishioners wanted to preserve their house of worship to be able to pass it on to the next generation and to the community.

Slocum Chapel sits at 1024 Exeter Ave. It was built by James Slocum in 1867 as a memorial to his mother and father. There is also an effort to get the Slocum Chapel listed on the state’s historical registry.

There will be a dedication ceremony at the Slocum Chapel on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the restoration of the steeple.

Giordano estimated that the project cost around $10,000.

“The Slocum Chapel has stood the test of time,” Giordano said.

Giordano and his wife, Barbara, both work in the community — Pastor Giordano has worked in prison ministry for 19 years and his wife works for The Ark in Kingston, a crisis pregnancy center.

“We wanted the Slocum Chapel to be a place for those addicted and down and out to come to worship and have a place to raise their children in the Lord,” Giordano said. “We have about 40 members right now, and we also host a large AA group that meets on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Giordano said the restored steeple houses the original church bell that continue to be “a call to worship” for the congregation.

Slocum Chapel history

Pastor Giordano, with the help of members of the congregation, provided information on the history of the Slocum Chapel.

According to Giordano, the Slocum Chapel was given to the community as a gift, and many different denominations occupied the building over the 120-plus years.

The only stipulation of the agreement was that there had to be a service at least once a week, and the building had to be maintained. Otherwise, if would be given back to the Slocum estate.

The chapel can seat about 100 people in the pews. Two rooms in the basement have been renovated to serve as a nursery and for Sunday school classes, and the interior of the church features the original tongue-in-groove woodwork that adorns the walls and ceiling.

The church services and Sunday School classes had gone on for many years. Even when there wasn’t any heat in the building, two elderly women from a local nursing home would go down and open the church and they would have a prayer meeting for an hour or so.

In 2011, the last group of people overseeing the chapel had to resign due to death, serious illness and aging. The building had begun deteriorating, and the roof was leaking. At this time there were only about five or six people left at the church.

In 2011, Giordano said his dream and vision came true — he was asked to become the pastor at Slocum Chapel and he accepted.

“We went from six to 50 people, and most of them are young families,” Giordano said. “With this small congregation, we were able to replace the roof, fix the parking lot and insulate the attic. We have also been able to pour the floor in the cellar in order that we can have more Sunday school rooms. We were able to open up one of the storage rooms for a small nursery. We had our first Vacation Bible School and we had over 40 children attend.”

Giordano added that the church now has five dedicated trustees that have control over the everyday responsibilities of the chapel.

Whether you're interested in something old, or something new, or something from the heart, you probably will be able to find it at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, set for July 7 through July 10 on the library grounds.
PLAINS TWP. — The celebration was two-fold Monday night at the River Street Jazz Cafe. CASA of Luzerne County honored its advocates for their years of selfless and dedicated service to the organization and cut the ribbon on its new CASAClubhouse, a project spearheaded by Leadership Northeast's Core team, under the moniker of 'Mi CASA es su CASA.'
Point Township, Pa. — In celebration of its completion, the northern section of the new four-lane highway years in the making will open up to walkers and bicyclists for a one-time event this month. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will open a portion of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project to the public for this event prior to its anticipated opening to traffic in July.
DANVILLE – Geisinger continues expanding, this time purchasing some land at the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius on the Danville Borough/Mahoning Township line. Mahoning Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn told WKOK Tuesday Geisinger was approved to buy 34.17 acres of land on the basilica grounds.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton City employees collected trash and cut down overgrown brush around the Olive Street bridge. It's part of a City Pride project to spruce up parts of the city that have been neglected. Even members of the mayor's office stepped outside to get their hands dirty.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Students inside Riverside Elementary East in Moosic lined up to congratulate the class of 2022. It's been a tradition in the school district for the outgoing senior class to walk the halls of the elementary schools.
Riverside, Pa. — During a Riverside Borough Council meeting Monday evening, the council chose not to recognize Pride Month via a reading of a proclamation submitted by Northumberland County Pride. The proclamation was included on the agenda, under "IX. New Business." However, council broke into executive session just ahead of discussing new business. When they emerged, the proclamation was not read.
"In war, there are no unwounded soldiers" – Jose Narosky. Established in February 2009, Hunts For Healing is a non-profit fund of the Luzerne Foundation and a completely volunteer organization operating out of Ringneck Ridge game preserve outside of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Their mission is to help veterans of the post 9/11 conflicts heal spiritually, emotionally and physically.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a busy morning at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport. The pizza shop baked pizzas for kids at Stevens Primary school. "We made 80 pies, and they are all going. There's 261 students, so they will have more than two slices each if they want, or if someone wants to take them home, it's for them," said Mark Mangiardi.
PLYMOUTH — Lori Bolesta, engineer/assistant foreman at Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1, said the fire company on Gaylord Avenue will host a free electronics recycling event. "We have teamed up with KVS Computers, an R2 (Responsible Recycling) certified recycler for this event," Bolesta said. "This is an opportunity for individuals as well as businesses from anywhere in Pennsylvania to dispose of electronic equipment in a safe, secure and environmentally friendly manner. Everyone is welcome to participate as there is no residency requirement."
MOOSIC, Pa. — Sunday is the last day for the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair on Montage Mountain. The fair celebrates the history and cultures that make up our collective community. The heritage fair offered something for everyone with food, games, rides, and more.
Legislation introduced by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer that would see the transfer of the old state police barracks in Wyoming to the borough's control for use as the new regional police headquarters was approved by the state House on Tuesday.
