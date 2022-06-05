Steeple restoration project completed at historic Slocum Chapel

The new steeple has been restored an returned to its place atop the Slocum Chapel in Exeter Township. Submitted Photo

EXETER — After 36 years, the steeple atop the historic Slocum Chapel has been restored.

Pastor Guy Giordano said the steeple is complete after having been removed because of its deteriorating condition.

The chapel’s belfry remained and the original church bell still rang, calling the congregation to worship every week.

But the steeple above the belfry needed to be restored, Giordano said.

Giordano said churches are closing every day and he and his parishioners wanted to preserve their house of worship to be able to pass it on to the next generation and to the community.

Slocum Chapel sits at 1024 Exeter Ave. It was built by James Slocum in 1867 as a memorial to his mother and father. There is also an effort to get the Slocum Chapel listed on the state’s historical registry.

There will be a dedication ceremony at the Slocum Chapel on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the restoration of the steeple.

Giordano estimated that the project cost around $10,000.

“The Slocum Chapel has stood the test of time,” Giordano said.

Giordano and his wife, Barbara, both work in the community — Pastor Giordano has worked in prison ministry for 19 years and his wife works for The Ark in Kingston, a crisis pregnancy center.

“We wanted the Slocum Chapel to be a place for those addicted and down and out to come to worship and have a place to raise their children in the Lord,” Giordano said. “We have about 40 members right now, and we also host a large AA group that meets on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Giordano said the restored steeple houses the original church bell that continue to be “a call to worship” for the congregation.

Slocum Chapel history

Pastor Giordano, with the help of members of the congregation, provided information on the history of the Slocum Chapel.

According to Giordano, the Slocum Chapel was given to the community as a gift, and many different denominations occupied the building over the 120-plus years.

The only stipulation of the agreement was that there had to be a service at least once a week, and the building had to be maintained. Otherwise, if would be given back to the Slocum estate.

The chapel can seat about 100 people in the pews. Two rooms in the basement have been renovated to serve as a nursery and for Sunday school classes, and the interior of the church features the original tongue-in-groove woodwork that adorns the walls and ceiling.

The church services and Sunday School classes had gone on for many years. Even when there wasn’t any heat in the building, two elderly women from a local nursing home would go down and open the church and they would have a prayer meeting for an hour or so.

In 2011, the last group of people overseeing the chapel had to resign due to death, serious illness and aging. The building had begun deteriorating, and the roof was leaking. At this time there were only about five or six people left at the church.

In 2011, Giordano said his dream and vision came true — he was asked to become the pastor at Slocum Chapel and he accepted.

“We went from six to 50 people, and most of them are young families,” Giordano said. “With this small congregation, we were able to replace the roof, fix the parking lot and insulate the attic. We have also been able to pour the floor in the cellar in order that we can have more Sunday school rooms. We were able to open up one of the storage rooms for a small nursery. We had our first Vacation Bible School and we had over 40 children attend.”

Giordano added that the church now has five dedicated trustees that have control over the everyday responsibilities of the chapel.