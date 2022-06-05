One dead in Jackson Co. ATV crash

We had reports of a two-vehicle wreck on I-59 in DeKalb County Tuesday leaving one person hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was near mile marker 207 on the interstate, at approximately 2:00pm, with a 2020 Ford and a 2006 Cadillac being involved. The...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Summer Manor Apartments in Decatur on Wednesday. When crews arrived on scene, all occupants were evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire was due to cooking and listed as accidental. Damage was minimal and there...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A crash involving a tanker truck and 'several other vehicles' shut down Amnicola Highway Wednesday morning. We're working to learn more about whether there are any injuries. The accident happened a little after 9:30 a.m. at the 4000 block of Amnicola Highway, near DuPont Parkway. The...
At approximately 7:20 pm Monday evening, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Roane County around the 343 west bound mile marker. Preliminary reports indicate the PCEMS crew and others involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to...
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing from the Langston area. Beverly Sue Tanner, 53, was last seen walking from a campsite on Langston Road on Sunday, June 5. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and brown...
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a retired K9 deputy this week. According to a Sheriff’s Office post on Tuesday, retired K9 Bono passed away at the age of 12. Alongside his partner Deputy Bradley Skipworth, Bono helped to take drugs off the street of Colbert County.
Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police.
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Following storms in the area on Tuesday June 7, many roadways are being obstructed by flooding. Around 7:30 p.m., a Gadsden Police officer had to rescue people stuck in a flooded car on George Wallace Drive. Officer Braxton Keener responded to a distress call from someone...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-20/59 EB before Exit 120 Ensley Avenue/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. All four lanes and the shoulders were blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler. ALGO Traffic asked drivers to use an alternate route and...
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Jessica Church, 41, of Rome, has been arrested for Insurance Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle, and Tampering with Evidence. The case also resulted in the arrest of David Dover, 45, of Rome, for Insurance Fraud and Conspiracy.
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck in Hazel Green on Monday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, an adult and a child were injured in the crash. The two individuals were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.
One injured in Athens shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens.
JONES CHAPEL, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Cullman County Tuesday morning after four days of evading the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffery Barton, 43, used a firearm while burglarizing a house near the Jones Chapel community Tuesday morning. Barton held a victim in Tuesday’s burglary at gunpoint and demanded a ride.
