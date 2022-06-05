ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 in custody after 11-year-old girl shot to death during sleepover in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people are in police custody after a shooting on Detroit’s northeast side overnight left an 11-year-old girl dead.

Detroit police officials say an adult and a minor were arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened in the area of Collingham and Goulburn – near 8 Mile and Groesbeck – around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not release the names or ages of those in custody, and a motive was not clear.

The 11-year-old girl was having a sleepover with several other girls at the time of the shooting, but none of the other children were injured, according to local reports. Two adults in the home were also uninjured.

Authorities have not said whether the shots were deliberately fired into the home.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginable time," Detroit police said on Twitter.

Detroit, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

