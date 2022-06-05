ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Gas prices soar near $10 in this part of the country

By Heather Hamilton, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 3 days ago

As gas prices hit record highs, Northern California drivers are paying almost $10 per gallon. The national average for a gallon of gas rose three cents overnight to $4.85, marking AAA's highest...

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
denvergazette.com

South Dakota rejects ballot measure aimed at thwarting state Medicaid expansion

South Dakota primary voters rejected a ballot measure requiring any future ballot initiatives that increase taxes, or spend more than $10 million in five years, to pass with the support of at least 60% of voters. The measure was aimed at thwarting a proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility that voters will consider in November.
POLITICS
denvergazette.com

Zach Nunn wins Republican nod to face embattled Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne

Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn on Tuesday won the Republican nomination to face Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in November, setting up a highly competitive race. Nunn, 43, is one of three Republicans who ran for a bid to flip Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, easily beating financial planner Nicole Hasso and businessman Gary Leffler. With Iowa's four House seats redrawn in 2022 due to redistricting, Republicans see the seat as key to winning the majority in November, and they would need to net at least five seats in the 435-member chamber to do so.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy