Gas prices soar near $10 in this part of the country

Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn on Tuesday won the Republican nomination to face Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in November, setting up a highly competitive race. Nunn, 43, is one of three Republicans who ran for a bid to flip Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, easily beating financial planner Nicole Hasso and businessman Gary Leffler. With Iowa's four House seats redrawn in 2022 due to redistricting, Republicans see the seat as key to winning the majority in November, and they would need to net at least five seats in the 435-member chamber to do so.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO