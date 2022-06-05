ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger or protect our brain from diseases like ALS

By David Wright, The Conversation, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXaOh_0g1L3LTd00

( The Conversation ) — Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is the most common form of motor neuron disease. People with ALS progressively lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movements, including the ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

There is no known cure. But recently, we studied mice and identified a new target in the fight against this devastating disease: the brain’s waste clearance system.

Neurodegenerative diseases – including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis – share many similarities, even though their clinical symptoms and disease progression may look very different. The incidence of these diseases increases with age. They are progressive and relentless and result in the gradual loss of brain tissue. We also see waste proteins accumulate in the brain.

Our new research looked at how the glymphatic system, which removes waste from the brain, could prevent ALS.

Should you store sunscreen in your car this summer? Here’s what experts say

Protein chains, folds and misfolds

Inside our bodies, long protein chains fold to form functional shapes that allow them to perform specific tasks like creating antibodies to fight off infection, supporting cells or transporting molecules.

Sometimes this process goes awry, resulting in “misfolded” proteins that clump together to form aggregates. Misfolded protein can grow and fragment, creating seeds that spread throughout the brain to form new clusters.

The accumulation of waste proteins begins early in the neurodegenerative disease process – well before the onset of symptoms and brain loss. As researchers, we wanted to see if eliminating or slowing the spread of these waste proteins and their seeds could halt or slow the progression of disease.

Targeting waste removal

The glymphatic system removes waste, including toxic proteins, from the brain.

This brain-wide network of fluid-filled spaces, known as Virchow-Robin spaces , is mostly switched off while we’re awake. But it kicks into gear during sleep to distribute compounds essential to brain function and to get rid of toxic waste.

This may explain why all creatures , great and small ( even flies ), need sleep to survive. (Interestingly, whales and dolphins alternate their sleep between brain hemispheres, keeping the other hemisphere awake to watch for predators and alerting them to breathe!)

As we age, sleep quality declines and the risk of neurodegenerative disease, including ALS, increases.

Sleep disturbances are also a common symptom of ALS and research has shown a single night without sleep can result in increased accumulation of toxic waste protein in the brain. As such, we thought glymphatic function might be impaired in ALS.

Keep your data safe, change your passwords

Ageing mice

To investigate this, we looked to mice. The animals were genetically modified to express human TDP-43 – the protein implicated in ALS. By feeding these mice food containing an antibiotic (doxycycline), we were able to turn the TDP-43 protein expression off and they aged normally. But when the mice are switched to normal food, TDP-43 expression is turned on and misfolded proteins begin to accumulate.

Over time, the mice display the classical signs of ALS including progressive muscle impairments and brain atrophy.

Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to see brain structure, we investigated glymphatic function in these mice just three weeks after turning on TDP-43 expression.

As we watched the glymphatic system go to work, we saw the TDP-43 mice had worse glymphatic clearance than the control mice that had not been genetically modified. Importantly, these differences were seen very early in the disease process.

Our study provides the first evidence the glymphatic system might be a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of ALS.

How can we improve glymphatic function?

Not all sleep is equal. Sleep includes both rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM sleep. This latter stage includes slow wave sleep – when the glymphatic system is most active . Sleep therapies that enhance this phase may prove to be particularly beneficial for preventing diseases like ALS.

Sleep position is also thought to affect glymphatic clearance.

Research conducted in rodents has demonstrated glymphatic clearance is most efficient in the lateral (or side-sleeping) position, compared to either supine (on the back) or prone (front-lying) positions. The reasons for this are not yet fully understood but possibly relates to the effects of gravity, compression and stretching of tissue.

Lifestyle choices may be helpful in improving glymphatic function too. Omega-3 , found in marine-based fish, has long been considered to be beneficial to health and reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases. New research shows these benefits may be partly due to the positive effect of Omega-3 on glymphatic function .

Moderate consumption of alcohol has been shown to improve waste clearance. In mouse studies, both short and long-term exposure to small amounts of alcohol were shown to boost glymphatic function while high doses had the opposite effect.

Exercise has also been shown to be beneficial.

All these studies show small lifestyle changes can improve brain waste clearance to minimise the risk of neurodegenerative disease. Next, research needs to focus on therapies directly targeting the glymphatic system to help those already suffering from these debilitating diseases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
scitechdaily.com

This Key Protein Is Essential for Brain Cell Longevity and Growth

According to a Rutgers University study, the cell receptor protein also stimulates the growth of brain cancer stem cells. Stem cells are the body’s raw materials — they are the cells that give rise to all other cells with specialized functions. In the right circumstances, stem cells in the body divide to produce new cells known as daughter cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers link sugar-studded protein to Alzheimer's disease

In a bit of "reverse engineering" research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer's disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they discovered that a special sugar molecule could play a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. If further research confirms the finding, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments and perhaps prevention of Alzheimer's disease, say the researchers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Mice#Sleep Disorder#Disease#Als#Neurodegenerative#Misfolds Inside#Misfolded
scitechdaily.com

Daytime Napping in Seniors May Signal Dementia / Alzheimer’s Disease

Daytime sleep duration triples after Alzheimer’s diagnosis, UCSF-Harvard led study shows. Daytime napping in the elderly is a normal part of aging, but it may also foreshadow Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to a new study, once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, is diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping increases rapidly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ScienceAlert

Neural 'Poisonous Flowers' Could Be The Source of Alzheimer's Plaque, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease has long thwarted our best efforts to pinpoint its underlying causes. Now, a new study in mice suggests that 'poisonous flowers' bulging with cellular debris could be the root source of one hallmark of the wretched disease and a beautifully sinister sign of a failing waste disposal system inside damaged brain cells. The study, led by neuroscientist Ju-Hyun Lee of New York University (NYU) Langone, challenges the long-standing idea that the build-up of a protein called amyloid-beta between neurons is a crucial first step in Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia.  Instead, it suggests that damage to neurons...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Body versus brain: New evidence for an autoimmune cause of schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a disorder that affects how people act, think, and perceive reality. It is often very difficult to treat because it has many different causes and symptoms. In a study published last month in Cell Reports Medicine, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have identified an autoantibody—a protein that is produced by the immune system to attach to a specific substance from the individual's own body, rather than to a foreign substance like a virus or bacteria—in some patients with schizophrenia. Notably, they also found that this autoantibody caused schizophrenia-like behaviors and changes in the brain when they injected it into mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mouse study shows gene therapy may correct creatine deficiency disorder

A new study in mice finds that a gene therapy developed by a UCLA researcher appears to correct a rare creatine deficiency disorder that commonly results in intellectual disabilities, problems with speech, involuntary movements and recurrent seizures. The treatment potentially could represent an improvement upon available therapy for the inheritable disorder, known as guanidinoacetate methyltransferase deficiency (GAMT).
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes may speed up brain aging, cognitive decline

In the past three decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically worldwide. Type 2 diabetes is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and sight problems. A large-scale study suggests that type 2 diabetes also accelerates cognitive decline and brain aging. Early diagnosis and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Research sheds light on why not all obese patients develop type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Oregon State University have invented a new analytical method that sheds light on an enduring mystery regarding type 2 diabetes: Why some obese patients develop the disease and others don't. Type 2 diabetes is a serious metabolic disease that affects roughly one in 10 Americans. Formerly known as...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Does Migraine Do to the Brain? What Happens During a Migraine

A migraine is a severe headache that causes throbbing pain typically on one side of the head. It is often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and acute sensitivity to light and sound. Pain from a migraine episode can last anywhere from a few hours to several days, and it can be severe enough to interfere with daily activities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy