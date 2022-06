June 8 (UPI) -- Infinity Ward released the world gameplay reveal trailer for its upcoming first-person shooter video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Wednesday. The teaser trailer opened by showing off Task Force 141 members like Price, Soap, Ghost and Gaz as they prepare to confront an unknown hostile threat. The teaser quickly descends into chaos as TF141 engages in explosive warfare, both on land and at sea.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO