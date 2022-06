The Mississippi River starts at a small lake in Minnesota (Lake Itasca) and travels 2,340 miles down the middle of the US to Louisiana where it empties into the Gulf of Mexico. Imagine all the fish and waterfowl that call the Mississippi their home. What about all of the turtles that live in the Mississippi? Are there any snapping turtles? Colorful painted turtles? How big is the biggest turtle? What turtles live in (and near) the Mississippi River?

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO