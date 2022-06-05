ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

The University of Wyoming to document oral histories in Kemmerer, Diamondville

By Mary Steurer
 3 days ago

The University of Wyoming will dispatch a team of researchers to Kemmerer and Diamondville this month to document residents’ lived experiences.

The focus of the school’s Kemmerer-Diamondville Oral History Project will look at how residents “perceive their communities,” according to a Thursday press release from the university.

Kemmerer and Diamondville — two neighboring towns in Lincoln County — have suffered under the decline of the coal industry, which has long served as the towns’ primary economic driver. In November, engineering company TerraPower announced it would build a new sodium-cooled nuclear reactor at the Naughton Power Plant outside of Kemmerer. The power plant’s coal-fired units are slated to retire in 2025.

Students, faculty and staff will work together to interview residents about that change and record their stories. They’ll be visiting the towns from June 15 to 24.

The new project is sponsored by two university groups: the American Studies Program and the American Heritage Center.

Andrea Graham, a senior research scientist and folklife specialist for the American Studies Program, and Leslie Waggener, archivist for the American Heritage Center, are leading the team.

“Oral history is about people telling their own stories, describing both their personal histories and their sense of place and community, from the past to the future,” Graham said in the release.

The project is backed by Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Community Foundation and the Lincoln County Library System.

The team will host a public talk reflecting on their research at 3 p.m. on July 23 at the Lincoln County Library.

Materials collected during the study will be archived at the American Heritage Center and the Lincoln County Library. Some of the project will be used for “future public programming,” the release said, like exhibits and media broadcasts.

