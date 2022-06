"Today, we raised this flag as a symbol that we are moving forward. And God is good because the bells are ringing, and this morning when He woke me up at four in the morning, He said to me that this is about letting freedom ring," U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester told a crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center Monday. "Today we will let freedom ring. We will let freedom ring in Delaware. We will let freedom ring in the United States of America. We are not going back. Happy Juneteenth."

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO