One dead in Jackson Co. ATV crash

We had reports of a two-vehicle wreck on I-59 in DeKalb County Tuesday leaving one person hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was near mile marker 207 on the interstate, at approximately 2:00pm, with a 2020 Ford and a 2006 Cadillac being involved. The...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Summer Manor Apartments in Decatur on Wednesday. When crews arrived on scene, all occupants were evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire was due to cooking and listed as accidental. Damage was minimal and there...
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing from the Langston area. Beverly Sue Tanner, 53, was last seen walking from a campsite on Langston Road on Sunday, June 5. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and brown...
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a retired K9 deputy this week. According to a Sheriff’s Office post on Tuesday, retired K9 Bono passed away at the age of 12. Alongside his partner Deputy Bradley Skipworth, Bono helped to take drugs off the street of Colbert County.
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Following storms in the area on Tuesday June 7, many roadways are being obstructed by flooding. Around 7:30 p.m., a Gadsden Police officer had to rescue people stuck in a flooded car on George Wallace Drive. Officer Braxton Keener responded to a distress call from someone...
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck in Hazel Green on Monday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, an adult and a child were injured in the crash. The two individuals were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.
JONES CHAPEL, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Cullman County Tuesday morning after four days of evading the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffery Barton, 43, used a firearm while burglarizing a house near the Jones Chapel community Tuesday morning. Barton held a victim in Tuesday’s burglary at gunpoint and demanded a ride.
UPDATE: As of Sunday, June 5 at 12:29 p.m., Johnny Lewis Payne was recaptured. ADOC says the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Marion County, TN recaptured Payne. He surrendered without violence. PREVIOUS: Authorities in south Alabama are searching for a convicted thief who escaped from a corrections department community-based facility...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Berry Hill area early Wednesday morning. According to police, two men were traveling on I-440 West in a silver Lexus sedan early Wednesday morning. The men told police they heard gunfire, then their car was hit several times with bullets. The men drove north on I-65 and pulled onto the shoulder.
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, June 5, the body of Misty Clark of Jasper was found near the road in the 1900 block of Sellers Rd in Dora AL. Dora Police received the call of an unresponsive person during the early morning hours. Dora Police, Dora Fire, RPS, and...
