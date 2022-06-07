ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard College advisor among those killed in Philadelphia mass shooting

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Three people were killed and 11 others were shot and wounded in a mass shooting along South Street , a bustling area in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood.

According to AFT Pennsylvania, the union representing over 36,000 educators, and paraprofessionals, Kris Minners, 22, was among those killed. He was a second-grade resident advisor at Girard College and a member of the Girard College Federation of Teachers. Girard College is a five-day boarding school in Philadelphia for students grades 1-12.

"Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of Kris Minners, a second-grade boys' resident advisor at Girard College and member of our union, yet another victim of senseless gun violence. Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners' family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model," said the union in a statement.

Kris Minners

Interim President of Girard College, James D. Turner, released this statement on Sunday:

"The Girard College community was shocked and saddened to learn that Kristopher Minners, a current Residential Advisor and former student, was killed in the tragic shooting on South St. in Philadelphia Saturday night. An innocent bystander, Kris had just turned 22 and was celebrating with family and friends. He attended Girard College until 9th grade and since January 2022 has worked in the residential program advising 6th and 2nd-grade boys.

Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence. I visited with Kris' parents this morning and the College will continue to offer them every support.

Kristopher was so proud to return to Girard and serve as a role model to the young boys in his care. He was doing an amazing job for us, even being named RA of the month in March. Kris was a vital member of our community, and his loss will be felt deeply.

We have all seen too much violence in the news, but when it hits home like this it becomes so much more real. Girard College will continue to lend our voice in the conversation to enact meaningful gun reform.

Members of the College's Achievement Team have been working throughout the day to inform the families of Kris' students and prepare a plan to support our students as they process this tragic news. Throughout the week, our social workers, behavioral specialists, and psychologist will meet with teachers, residential staff, and students to offer guidance and support. Girard College also offers an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to all staff and dependents through Penn Behavioral Health.

Please keep Kris and his family in your prayers. This is a sad day for all in the Girard College community. Till Our Hearts Be Still."

Alexis Quinn, 27, was also identified as a victim.

Alexis Quinn (Photo provided by Tina Quinn)

Philadelphia police confirm they received intel of potential problems on South Street and several other areas of the city by monitoring social media.

Authorities said officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded.

Upon arrival, officers found several gunshot victims and an unknown man firing into a crowd of people, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a Sunday afternoon briefing.

One officer pulled out his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the gunman. Police said the gunman fled, but it's believed he was hit by police gunfire.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC News, there was an exchange between three men: 34-year-old Greg "Japan" Jackson, Rashaan Vereen and Mika Townes.

Jackson, who was identified as one of the shooters, died in the gun battle with Townes.

Authorities say Townes remains in the hospital.

Many of the shooting victims, who ranged in age from 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Philadelphia police provide update on deadly mass shooting on South Street on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Police are still working to determine what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

