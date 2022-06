ROCK HILL, S.C. — Multiple shots were fired into a home in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a home on Robbie Lane, just off Mt. Holly Road, for a report of gunshots. When officers got to the area, they spoke to a homeowner who said they heard gunshots outside. Officers inspected the house and found damage due to gunfire.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO