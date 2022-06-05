Riders make Le Tour de Downbeach an annual tradition

Are you looking for the best stops on your Miami to Key West drive? Well, you’re in luck! This guide has all of the best stops for Miami to Key West road trips. The Miami to Key West drive is one of the most scenic drives in Florida – and there are so many stops to make! While the highlights of Miami, the Everglades, and Key West are must-sees, there are also lesser-known hidden gems, like the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, that are worth a stop.

2 DAYS AGO