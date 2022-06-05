ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Riders make Le Tour de Downbeach an annual tradition

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTNOR – It was a gorgeous day for a bike ride. At least that’s what about 300 riders thought Sunday morning as they pedaled along the boardwalk and Downbeach streets. The Margate and Ventnor business associations held the 13th annual Le Tour de Downbeach, starting at the gazebo on Newport Avenue...

www.downbeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocaratontribune.com

New Restaurant Coming Near TownCenter Mall

PEBB Enterprises, the entrepreneurial private real estate investment company based in Boca Raton, finalized a lease to bring the internationally renowned chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi’s Fiolina Pasta House concept to the company’s Restaurant Row development. The restaurant is expected to open its doors in the second quarter of 2023 and is inspired by Chef Trabocchi’s celebrated Washington, D.C., based Sfoglina Pasta Houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

LARRY’S ICE CREAM’S SUPER-SIZED, NJ-BOARDWALK-INSPIRED COMFORT FOODS, AND SUPER-COOL DESSERTS ARE BLAZING A TRENDS-PACKED TRAIL TO BOCA RATON

Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free Summerfest in Hollywood features live entertainment

Family-friendly fun and live entertainment are featured at Summerfest on Hollywood beach and it’s free. Festivities are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 11 & June 12 at Hollywood bandshell and outside of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. Live music includes:. School of Rock. Michael Marotta. 30 HZ. Jay...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Margate, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: The storm is gone and the fish are biting

The Bouck family landed a big catch during a trip earlier this week. Big kings, mahi and tuna have all moved in, so you need to go fishing. This is by far one of the best times to fish off our coast. Everything you see here was caught trolling from...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Askaneli, new Fort Lauderdale restaurant with Georgian cuisine, wants you to eat with your bare hands

On the eve of opening Askaneli, his new Georgian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Ukrainian owner Oleksandr Uvarov faced a family crisis in Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February forced Uvarov to move swiftly, evacuating wife Victoria and daughters Alisa and Vanya to the United States, as missiles began striking the capital city. Once his family was safe in South Florida, Uvarov ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Ice#Volunteers#St Peter#Ventnor#Argentinian#The U S Army
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach leaders provide free meals to help relieve impact of inflation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Vehicles lined up Tuesday morning at the Wells Recreation Center in Riviera Beach. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Riviera Beach Police Department, Farm Share and the Violence Reduction Partnership make the free food drive-thru distribution possible every month. "Food prices... gas is always going up. Milk...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One big, hair-raising plunge from 88 feet: Fort Lauderdale unveils new world-class diving tower

Almost 100 feet up in the air, a man lifted his arms to the sun as if performing some kind of ritual. “What are you going to do?” the announcer yelled up at him. “A triple-half,” he replied, only somewhat audibly. Then he tilted off the board and flew. The man is Steven LoBue, former high-diving World Champion, and the board is the first permanent 27-meter high-diving platform in the Western ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar Opens in Town Center

Town Center at Boca Raton has a new restaurant, but this isn’t your typical mall eatery. The warm color palette with wood and olive-green accents gives it a sleek, contemporary feel, and with a focus on comfort food with an elevated twist, the menu features something for every palate.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
India
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
nativesdaily.com

Non-Equity Country Clubs in Boca Raton, FL

It is common knowledge that Boca Raton, Florida is home to some of the most exclusive golf and country club communities in the whole of the United States. Each of the excellent country clubs in Boca Raton has its one-of-a-kind collection of first-rate facilities and the greatest luxury amenities and services, in addition to providing its members with a varied variety of stunning residences situated within a lovely tropical environment. Boca Raton country club is known for providing the highest level of luxury living in South Florida. These clubs are known for their world-class championship golf courses, robust tennis programmers with perfectly maintained courts, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, lavish spas, and a variety of fine dining options.
BOCA RATON, FL
petproductnews.com

Black-owned petNmind to Open Its First Franchise Location in Florida

PetNmind Natural Nutrition, Supplies, & Hygiene, a one-stop-shop for holistic pet nutrition and care, is opening its first franchise location in July. The location is in Downtown Fort Lauderdale at 736 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Since 2016, the holistic, natural pet food store has focused on quality and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridatrippers.com

20 Best Stops On Your Miami To Key West Drive

Are you looking for the best stops on your Miami to Key West drive? Well, you’re in luck! This guide has all of the best stops for Miami to Key West road trips. The Miami to Key West drive is one of the most scenic drives in Florida – and there are so many stops to make! While the highlights of Miami, the Everglades, and Key West are must-sees, there are also lesser-known hidden gems, like the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, that are worth a stop.
jitneybooks.com

The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy