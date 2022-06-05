ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teenagers dead after shooting in Columbus

By Maeve Walsh, Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys are dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, according to Columbus police.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Two in the hospital after fighting with a sword Saturday night

Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were told of a second victim at the 5600 block of Caledonia Drive, where police say it’s believed the shooting took place.

At Caledonia Dr., officers found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell lying unresponsive in a parking lot with his death being pronounced at 11:27 p.m., according to CPD.

These were the 55th and 56th homicides in Columbus in 2022.

Columbus Police continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact CPD at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

