Playing Apex Legends Mobile in ranked mode will feature its exclusive in-game perks system for a limited time. During Apex Legends Mobile’s beta testing days, the game was a mobile version port with limited OG features. That quickly changed when Respawn officially launched Season 1 globally back in May. Apex Legends Mobile has exclusive legends such as Fade and Rhapsody, and the game also has legends’ perks. These perks are basically similar to skill trees that provide buffs to abilities unique to each legend. The only way players can level up their favorite legend’s perks is by constantly playing as the specific legend, so it rewards the player’s mastery of any particular legend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO