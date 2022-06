MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are searching for a missing teenager who may be with a wanted man. Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing person/runaway since January of 2022. MPPD officials say she may be with Nathan McCormick who has an active arrest warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

