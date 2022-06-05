ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

SUN: Study investigates tools for Wildfire Control, The distance of abortion access in the Mountain West, + More

By KUNM
kunm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy evaluates tools to control wildfire in sagebrush steppe– By Rachel Cohen, Boise State Public. Invasive plants like cheatgrass are expanding in Western rangelands, speeding up the fire cycle in the sagebrush steppe, along with climate change, and threatening the most widespread ecosystem in the country. But much...

www.kunm.org

KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Utah has second best economy in the U.S.

(The Center Square) - Utah has the second-best economy among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a new report. States were ranked by personal finance website WalletHub based on 28 key indicators evaluating performance and strength to determine which states were pulling the most weight, economically speaking.
ABC4

New changes made to Utah turkey and upland game hunting

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah hunters, get ready for some changes coming your way as the Utah Wildlife Board approves changes for turkey hunting and upland game hunting in 2022. The new changes took effect on June 2 while officials also created a new “Utah Upland Game Management Plan” that will “direct the management of several […]
ksl.com

Ballots for Utah's primary elections have been mailed. Here are 5 things to know

SALT LAKE CITY — County clerks across Utah began mailing ballots on Tuesday for the state's June 28 primary elections. All but one of Utah's delegation faces a primary challenge this year — freshman Sen. Mitt Romney, who is halfway through his six-year Senate term. A number of state lawmakers, school board members and county officials also have challengers within their own party.
Gephardt Daily

See Utah’s average gasoline prices by county

UTAH, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Live in Piute County, and feel like you’re paying more for gasoline than your neighbors up north?. You are. Piute County has the Utah’s highest county average gas price per gallon as of Tuesday. In Uintah County, on average, you’d be paying more than 43 cents less per gallon.
ABC4

10 Things to Know Before Moving to Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Looking for a change of scenery and thinking of moving to the Beehive State? Like every state, Utah has its pros and cons, but one thing’s for sure, Utahns love their home state and for good reason.  SmartAsset has compiled a list of all things potential new Utahns should know before packing […]
SFGate

As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Utah Faces 'An Environmental Nuclear Bomb'

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Great Salt Lake, which has already shrunk by two-thirds, continues to dry up, here’s what’s in store:. The lake’s flies and brine shrimp would die off — scientists warn it could start as soon as this summer — threatening the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures. Ski conditions at the resorts above Salt Lake City, a vital source of revenue, would deteriorate. The lucrative extraction of magnesium and other minerals from the lake could stop.
kslnewsradio.com

Jeff Caplan’s Minute of News: Utah’s most misspelled word

SALT LAKE CITY — I’ve been around, so I feel I can truthfully say that Utahns have more state pride than anywhere else. Except Texas. But Texas pride is an in-your-face kind of boastful proud that says “we’re great, you suck.”. Utahns? They’re just as proud,...
gastronomicslc.com

A reminder on those Utah liquor law changes – now in effect as of June 1st

It’s been a rollercoaster year regarding liquor laws, but then isn’t it always in Utah? In the omnibus liquor bill for 2022 the headline news was that roughly fifty percent of hard seltzers will now vanish from grocery store shelves (more on that in a minute); but you might rightly wonder what else is hidden away in the detail of the bill. With the help of DABC DABS staff and the always fabulous Utah liquor lawyer Tanner Lenart – I’ve compiled the full list of all the updates. These all came into force from June 1st.
ABC4

Utah gas prices hit another record high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah hit another new record high gas price Tuesday. According to AAA, the Utah average just hit $4.956. Utah drivers say they’re definitely feeling that pain in their wallets, and it’s impacted their budgets and trips. “It’s so much more expensive and it’s painful,” said Deborah Dilley. “I think they’re […]
Idaho State Journal

Officials consider using existing natural gas pipeline to bring seawater into Great Salt Lake

A former state legislator and current candidate for elected office in Box Elder County, Utah, has an idea that he and county officials believe could make bringing in seawater to replenish the Great Salt Lake much more feasible, at least from an economic standpoint. With the Great Salt Lake already at a record-low level and expected to drop further this year, Utah officials are entertaining virtually any idea that could help reverse the decline. One of those ideas — piping seawater from the Pacific Ocean...
KSLTV

Two Utah counties now average more than $5 a gallon for gas

SALT LAKE CITY — Gasoline prices crossed the $5 a gallon benchmark by a fraction of a penny in two southern Utah counties while gas stations in the northern part of the state advertised prices just a penny below that benchmark. KSL found two gas stations in North Ogden...
Axios

How overturning Roe v. Wade would impact Utah's abortion exceptions

The exceptions in Utah's abortion ban won't actually protect patients in most medical complications if Roe v. Wade is overturned, doctors and legal experts say. Driving the news: Utah's ban includes language that may make it impossible for most patients to claim an exemption to the state’s potential law. The ban would take effect this summer pending a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
