HPE 1.6 TB NVMEE SSD COMPATIBILITY WITH DL360 GEN10

If you’re a PS5 gamer who wants to get the most from the platform, adding a high-performance internal SSD can boost your system’s capabilities. If you want the ability to copy games, to run and load games faster than with external USB drives, and to utilize the PS5’s full capabilities with as many games as possible, Best Buy’s deal of the day is the answer. If you buy today, June 7, before midnight Central Time, you can save $50 on Adata’s XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD. If you’re shopping for SSD deals, this one-day sale knocks down the normal $250 price for the XPG Gammix 2TB Internal SSD to just $200.
