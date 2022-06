"I feel a lot better than I felt at this point last year," Barkley said. "My body feels good. I’m trusting my knee again.” After a couple disappointing seasons from a production standpoint, it sounds like Barkley really wants to get back to his old self this season. He certainly did not look like himself at times last year as a runner returning from the torn ACL he suffered, but he is now over a year removed from the injury. He already said he expects to be more involved in the passing game as well this season.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO