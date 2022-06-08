ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William, Kate react after Prince Louis steals the show at Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II's four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration was a whirlwind of events and no one seemed to have a better time than three of her great-grandchildren, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte .

The three siblings, the children of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, made several public appearances, including appearing twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tc8x_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, watch the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared some more candid photos of their children in a social media post Monday that recapped what they called a "fantastic weekend of celebrations."

The Cambridges appeared to acknowledge in their post that their youngest child, Louis, 4, stole the show at the jubilee. They ended their post by saying, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…," followed by an emoji of watchful eyes.

Louis put on his own show throughout the four days of celebrations, first riding with his siblings in a carriage at Trooping the Color and then appearing with the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where he hilariously reacted to military jets flying overhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9DCC_0g1GoBwK00
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, June 2, 2022.

Louis made his second appearance Sunday, taking in the Platinum Jubilee pageant alongside his siblings and family members and he, again, did not disappoint in providing memorable reactions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SCUj_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, June 5, 2022, in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPi8G_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince Louis of Cambridge watches the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, June 5, 2022, in London.

Louis's older siblings, Prince George , 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, also got to accompany their parents on a royal visit to Cardiff Castle and watch the star-studded concert Saturday night outside of Buckingham Palace.

Take a look below at some of the best moments of the Cambridge kids' four-day adventure through the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpbU2_0g1GoBwK00
Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAV9M_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/AP - PHOTO: SSavannah Phillips watches as Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George speak, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBSnc_0g1GoBwK00
Leon Neal/Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks out the window during the Platinum Pageant in London, June 05, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QArbI_0g1GoBwK00
Jonathan Brady/AP - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by the Royal Family as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1lpM_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, react during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g3jN_0g1GoBwK00
Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP - PHOTO: Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, June 4, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuYBG_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSVco_0g1GoBwK00
Ashley Crowden/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: Prince William speaks to his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cardiff, Wales, June 4, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjT2B_0g1GoBwK00
Ashley Crowden/WPA Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLlBN_0g1GoBwK00
Jacob King/PA via AP - PHOTO: Front row from left, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince William at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, June 4, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x593k_0g1GoBwK00
Ashley Crowden/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: Princess Charlotte laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother Prince George during their visit to Cardiff Castle as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, June 4, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1zIB_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: The Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Color parade on June 2, 2022 in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, watch the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWrXj_0g1GoBwK00
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Louis who is pulling a funny face, as they stand with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony in London on June 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCW0X_0g1GoBwK00
Peter Nicholls/Reuters - PHOTO: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage as they attend the celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, June 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMUdc_0g1GoBwK00
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince Louis of Cambridge reacts as he watches a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, June 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3t8K_0g1GoBwK00
Ashley Crowden/PA via AP - PHOTO: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William during their visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ax3SS_0g1GoBwK00
Ashley Crowden/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte visits Cardiff Castle in Wales, June 4, 2022, as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GZMd_0g1GoBwK00
Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, June 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJIsR_0g1GoBwK00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on June 2, 2022 in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYBQZ_0g1GoBwK00
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Royal children react as they watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, June 2, 2022.

