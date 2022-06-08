Prince William, Kate react after Prince Louis steals the show at Platinum Jubilee

The three siblings, the children of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, made several public appearances, including appearing twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the queen.
Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared some more candid photos of their children in a social media post Monday that recapped what they called a "fantastic weekend of celebrations."
The Cambridges appeared to acknowledge in their post that their youngest child, Louis, 4, stole the show at the jubilee. They ended their post by saying, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…," followed by an emoji of watchful eyes.
Louis put on his own show throughout the four days of celebrations, first riding with his siblings in a carriage at Trooping the Color and then appearing with the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where he hilariously reacted to military jets flying overhead.
Louis made his second appearance Sunday, taking in the Platinum Jubilee pageant alongside his siblings and family members and he, again, did not disappoint in providing memorable reactions.
The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
Queen Elizabeth celebrated more than one important milestone over the weekend!. In addition to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet marked her first birthday. On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new photo of their daughter, who turned 1 on Saturday. The photo was taken...
Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
The Queen enjoyed some heart-warming moments with her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they joined her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time on Thursday. Trooping the Colour culminated in a spectacular flypast which kept the younger members of her family fascinated, and the...
Princess Charlotte shared an adorable moment with her older brother Prince George during the closing moments of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday when the young royals joined the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Her Majesty was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and a rendition of the...
As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
Prince Louis stole the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The adorable 4-year-old joined his great-grandmother, parents Prince William at Kate Middleton, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. Prince Louis’ Hilarious Antics During Trooping The Colour Revisited...
The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday.
Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji.
The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower.
While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond.
Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design.
“Frilly,” she captioned the snap.
“👀 Fri-lili?!”...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released new photos of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, following the Sussex family’s visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.
Lilibet is the spitting image of the Duke of Sussex — including his signature red hair — in the picture taken at her 1st birthday party in the UK over the weekend.
The toddler wore a pale blue dress and white hair bow for the celebration, which took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, on Saturday.
Photographer Misan Harriman also posted a photo of Markle and Lilibet with his wife Camilla Holmstroem...
The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
On Monday night, royal fans were treated to an official birthday portrait of Lilibet Diana, which was taken during her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage over the weekend. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw their second child an intimate backyard picnic with face painting included and it was attended...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
Princess Anne was elegant in a floral outfit as she hosted a garden party for soldiers and veterans at Buckingham Palace on Thursday - after the monarch pulled out due to mobility issues. The Princess Royal, 71, met with guests at the annual event that honours people from 120 military...
The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
PRINCE William and Kate Middleton have shared a glimpse inside their Jubilee celebration on Instagram - saying the family had a great time. Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Instagram page today to share a number of photographs from events across the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Their snaps...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. But they were not photographed together with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Since the Sussexes no longer work for The Firm, they weren’t invited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. They didn’t also sit close to the Cambridges at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Thanksgiving Service.
