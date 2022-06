Boris Johnson will set out visions for lower-paid workers to be able to use housing benefits to buy their homes and an extension of the right to buy for housing association tenants.The Prime Minister is expected to confirm his intentions in a major speech on Thursday as he seeks to repair his fortunes after a bruising Tory revolt against his leadership.He will hope the pledges to assist individuals onto the property ladder will please rebel MPs and voters who are facing fresh pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.Speaking in Lancashire, Mr Johnson will commit to detail “reforms to help people cut...

