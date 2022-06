Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. It may be early in the day, but we need to discuss numbers. The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 budget projections for the end the 2022 fiscal year, show a surplus of $373,300, more than expected. But there are significant swings in some of the revenues and expenses, according to a RoundTable analysis of the budget report presented by the District’s Business Manager earlier this week. True, there are a lot of ups and downs to absorb. But here are a few points about the upcoming fiscal year (FY’23) and salaries, which are 79% of the District’s operating expenses:

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO