Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.

3 DAYS AGO