Legislation to push through the development and marketing of “gene-edited” crops is set to be introduced in a new bill this week, despite opposition. The plans will allow vendors to sell gene-altered crops and livestock unlabelled in the face of government polling which shows most consumers want labels on gene-edited products.A survey found that 88 per cent of Brits are opposed to the rule change to permit the sale of so-called “Frankenfood”. Shoppers have raised concerns that without proper labelling, consumers won’t know what they’re putting in their bodies. Gene editing (GE) changes the traits of a species of...

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO