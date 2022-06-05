ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia walk-on DL announces transfer destination

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Georgia defensive lineman Tyler Malakius has announced that he will be transferring to Western Illinois. Malakius has three years of eligibility remaining. He walked on to the team in 2019 and redshirted.

Tyler Malakius will have a much easier path to playing time at Western Illinois. Malakius, who played high school football at Westfield School, is from Byron, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman played in one game for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season, so it is understandable that he wants to get more game action.

Malakius is one of Georgia’s top walk-ons. He saw his first game action against Charleston Southern this past season and spent the 2020 season on the scout team.

Malakius had offers from UNLV, Samford and Chattanooga, but is ultimately rolling with Western Illinois.

Western Illinois plays in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. They are members of the Missouri Valley conference in football, which is one of the most difficult conferences at their level. The conference features frequent national champion North Dakota State.

Western Illinois is coming off a 2-9 season.

