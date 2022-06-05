ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jairzinho Rozenstruik questions Herb Dean's stoppage in loss: 'I'm kinda confused'

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Jairzinho Rozenstruik doesn’t feel like Herb Dean gave him a fair shake in the UFC Fight Night 207 main event.

Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) came out on the wrong end of a first-round TKO in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner with Alexander Volkov (35-10 MMA, 9-4 UFC) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After landing a few good shots of his own in the early moments of the bout, Volkov landed clean on Rozenstruik and send him wobbling into the fence. Rozenstruik tried to stand up, but he got hit with some more blows, and the referee Dean decided he’d seen enough and waved things off.

Rozenstruik admits he was in a compromising spot, but said he was “kinda confused” he wasn’t allowed to try to fight back – or get put out cold (via Twitter):

(1/2) Hi everyone. I’m kinda confused on how the fight went and I’m disappointed that it was stopped. It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That’s what we call a knockout. #UFCVegas56

(2/2) Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you ‘all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I’ve no noteable damage and I like to fight soon. #UFCVegas56

With the defeat, Rozenstruik is now on the first losing skid of his MMA career. He’s dropped three of his past four fights overall, and now the 34-year-old from Suriname has to figure out how to get back on track.

