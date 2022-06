SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) -- Three members of the Gamos Family were convicted of human trafficking and labor-related charges Tuesday in a case stemming from the Rainbow Bright adult residential and child care facilities in the Bay Area.Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the guilty verdicts for 46-year-old Joshua Gamos, 44-year-old Noel Gamos and 70-year-old Carlina Gamos.The crimes were committed over the course of a decade from 2008 to 2018 while the family operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child care company. Prosecutors said the family targeted the Filipino community, many of whom were recent immigrants to the United States, for human...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO