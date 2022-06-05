Chinese Astronauts Launch, Dock with Space Station

Over the next month, NASA will launch three rockets from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory on the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy. The rockets are 13 metre “sounding” rockets that will not reach orbit but will take scientific observations. The launches represent a number of firsts for the Australian space industry. They also represent a major step forward for commercial space operators, as well as signalling the opportunity for future joint projects between Australia and the United States. The launches The Arnhem Space Centre is owned and operated by a commercial operator, Equatorial Launch Australia. It is located on...

