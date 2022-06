DENVER (CBS4) – After a beautiful day with near normal temperatures throughout most of Colorado on Wednesday, the first heat of the season will build into the state starting Thursday. A large ridge of high pressure over Las Vegas and Phoenix on Wednesday will move northeast toward Colorado through the upcoming weekend. That will cause the hottest weather since last September to develop for Friday through Monday. (source: CBS) The hottest temperature in Denver so far this year is 90 degrees. The city will be close to tying for the warmest day of the year on Thursday. Meanwhile many areas on the Western...

