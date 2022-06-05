PlayStation exclusives Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to the PC with keyboard-mouse input and ray-tracing support
Insomniac Studios has confirmed that PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man Remastered will be coming to the PC on August 12 followed by Spider-Man: Miles Morales in Fall this year. Insomniac Games has partnered with Nixxes Software to optimize the PC ports to make use of mouse and keyboard input, adjustable graphics settings, and...www.notebookcheck.net
